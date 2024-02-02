(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Microfinance Market was valued USD 9.35 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Microfinance Market ” , by Providers (Banks, Micro Finance Institute, Non-banking financial institute), End-use (Small enterprises, Micro enterprises, Solo entrepreneurs), Purpose (Agriculture, Manufacturing, Trade & services, Household), Tenure (Less than 1 year, 1-2 year, More than 2 year) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 . Global Microfinance Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 9.35 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 13.3 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 5.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Providers , End-use , Purpose, Tenure and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW 51Give Al Amana Microfinance Sample of Companies Covered Al Rajhi Bank Al-Barakah Microfinance Bank Alinma Bank

Market Overview

Microfinance is a type of financial service that low-income groups and individual ineligible for conventional financing options can obtain to satisfy their needs. Apart from lending smaller amounts to borrowers with easy eligibility conditions, many financial institutions also offer micro-savings accounts to benefit the account holders. The goal is to make impoverished people financially self-sufficient. Apart from SME loans, borrowers can also obtain instant Personal Loans to fulfil their personal needs like education, home renovation, medical emergency, vacation, or wedding. Recognizing area of the existing policies to cater to inferior people's needs, the Indian government took steps to reduce their financial dependence on unorganized sectors. There are small-size, short-duration loans available without security and lengthy application procedures. it provides economic resilience, helping individuals and business owners work effectively and alleviate poverty. Business owners can use these loans to run and expand their businesses and accumulate capital for future needs. Since those looking for smaller loans do not attract the interest of most lenders, small loan sanctions from microfinance are great steps to gain financial independence. Female borrowers get better interest rates on these loans due to their higher sense of responsibility, loyalty, and honesty. Unemployed and disabled people and those who do not qualify for conventional loans can receive these loan products from MFIs.

Microfinance breaks the cycle of financial crunch in a family or business and makes more money available, helping them meet their basic needs and improve their well-being. When entrepreneurs borrow microfinance, they create more employment opportunities in the economy and help the nation develop faster. Helps people obtain loans without pledging any asset as security. The importance of microfinance, eligible applicants can enjoy the benefits with hassle-free procedures and minimal paperwork, enabling them to gain self-dependence quickly.

Additional consideration apart from savings

The poor exhibit resourcefulness by employing various informal savings methods, including storing cash and livestock. However, these methods come with risks and expenses, particularly in the case of livestock. And deeper into the crucial role of savings for the poor, emphasizing its necessity for covering significant expenses like weddings, funerals, school fees, and investment opportunities. By exploring savings tools that enable them to store money, we aim to address the challenges posed by unpredictable income fluctuations and periods without income. While banks offer a secure and formal means of building funds through savings accounts, accessing the commercial banking sector can be challenging for the poor due to physical and financial constraints. Rural villages often lack convenient bank branches, and minimum deposit requirements pose obstacles.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Growing Importance of digitalization for traditional MFI

Improves financial inclusion

Provides emergency funds Encourages entrepreneurship

Opportunities:



Technological advancements

Focus on social and sustainability impact

Digitalization raises data security concerns Growing significance of block-chain

Artificial Intelligence Poised to Transform the future of Microfinance

AI promises to completely transform everything some things more than others. The BFSI space has already seen the sheer efficiency of AI to process massive data logs and deliver masterful insights through pattern recognition. AI has made a huge difference in the world of payments and financial services which is plagued with incidences of identity fraud and imposter scams. With the need to deliver better experiences and customer conveniences, AI enables better and faster fraud detection in a hyper-digitised world where PII (Personally Identifiable Information) is available for a few hundred dollars on the dark web. Advanced risk monitoring and fraud detection enables prediction and detection in real-time and not post factum.

North America dominates the market for Microfinance.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Microfinance Market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to waste water reclamation system makes it possible for the company to save 40 gallons of water per every case of glove produced, and running the plant with clean burning liquefied natural gas (LNG) reduces the carbon footprint of the manufacturing facility, especially as compared to coal-burning power plants, which are all too often the standard within the greater industry.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Microfinance Market. India has the largest microfinance market globally, followed by Bangladesh. The Government of India (GoI) is continuously striving in the promotion of financial annexation in the banking sector through initiatives that are targeted primarily to bring the India's underbanked population under the banking array.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient financial solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient options.

Digital microfinance in rural areas is in growing trend

Digital financial services (DFS) lies at the heart of financial inclusion in India . Despite the government's efforts to create interconnected digital infrastructure, the adoption of DFS in rural areas is marred by digital illiteracy, which has a direct bearing on the acceptance of digital products. E-commerce has gained traction among rural consumers in recent years. Banks and private companies are establishing a network of rural entrepreneurs to create a one-stop-shop for the financial needs of rural customers and help them shop online via digital platforms with built-in digital payment modes.

