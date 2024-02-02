Virginia Writer's Latest Book On Pace To Reach Amazon No. 1 Bestseller Status As March 2024 Approaches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Iris Wright's“Injustice Injustice Volume II: Empowered By Dr. Iris Wright” Creating A Massive National Buzz

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia - During an exclusive interview with nationally-acclaimed Making Headline News, accomplished Virginia Visionary Author Dr. Iris Wright assessed the fervent buzz surrounding Injustice Injustice Volume II: Empowered By Dr. Iris Wright, her highly-anticipated anthology that figures to emerge as an Amazon No. 1 bestseller prior its March 8 release.“I choose to produce the book and our movement to help people heal and evolve from injustice,” Dr. Wright told MHN.The second edition of Injustice Volume comes a little less than one year after Dr. Wright's debut volume of her collaborative book project.An anthology that is comprised of six co-authors, the legwork for Dr. Wright's Injustice Volume II began in August, a book that is scheduled to be officially completed in the coming weeks.Presales orders for Injustice Injustice Volume II: Empowered By Dr. Iris Wright are currently available via .To her credit, Dr. Wright's newly assembled anthology has garnered an array of favorable feedback --- this for a riveting, fascinating collaborative book that seems well on its way to reaching Amazon's No. 1 Bestseller status.“The divine message I am sending to the audience is that they are worthy of healing, and they can evolve,” Dr. Wright said.When asked in what ways Volume II aligns with the divine purpose for which God has created her, Dr. Wright said:“God allowed me to be faced with injustice and to evolve from it to help other people.”An Injustice Movement Celebration for Dr. Wright's co-authors is scheduled for March 8, an assembly that is suitably known as a Bestseller Campaign.For more information about Newport News, Virginia Author/Businesswoman Iris Wright, to order her books, schedule her for a book signing, public appearance, or speaking engagement, connect with her via social media under: Facebook: . Also, send email to: ....

