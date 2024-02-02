Iblisslife Appoints Peter A. Liakos To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter A. LiakosTULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iBlissLife, a pioneer in the wellness technology industry, proudly announces the appointment of Peter A. Liakos to its esteemed Board of Directors. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the computer industry, Mr. Liakos is celebrated for his exceptional management skills and prowess in global negotiations.As the former President and CEO of Lighthouse Electronics, Incorporated, Mr. Liakos founded the company as an independent stocking distributor, achieving remarkable milestones, including surpassing tens of millions in revenues. His extensive worldwide supplier network for electronic components and computer peripheral equipment underscores his exceptional leadership in managing complex operations and negotiating strategic partnerships.Nathan Zeke, CEO of iBlissLife, expressed his excitement about the appointment, stating, "Welcoming Peter A. Liakos to iBlissLife's leadership team marks a pivotal moment for our company. His unparalleled expertise in global negotiations and proven track record in managing high-performing teams align perfectly with our commitment to global innovation in the wellness technology industry”.Prior to his role at Lighthouse Electronics, Mr. Liakos held key positions at GC Management Corporation and GTECH Corporation, showcasing his exceptional leadership in operations management, worldwide corporate purchasing, and business development.Mr. Liakos holds a Bachelors of Science in Biology and Chemistry from Boston College and a Masters of Engineering in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Liakos is an active member of industry associations, including the Purchasing Management Association of Boston, American Purchasing Association, National Purchasing Management Association, and American Production and Inventory Control Society.About iBlissLife:iBlissLife stands at the forefront of the wellness industry, offering innovative solutions that leverage sustainably-sourced and naturally-processed plant-based ingredients. Committed to fostering local wellness communities, the company aims to revolutionize well-being on a global scale.

