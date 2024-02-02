CMFRI Showcases Wonders Of Marine Life On 77Th Foundation Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Feb 2 (IANS) A large number of people, mostly students, turned up at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) to watch the wonders of the marine biodiversity at their exhibition halls, as it opened its doors on its 77th Foundation Day on Friday.

On display included giant fish like the hump head wrasse, whale shark, precious pearls, and much more.

The museum, laboratories, marine aquarium, library, hatcheries, and agricultural technology centre were open to the public on the occasion.

An interactive display board at the museum with 3D marine species models supported by scientific information was a big hit, delighting visitors with a quick overview of marine biodiversity.

The distribution of illustrated badges conveying the message of conservation of marine resources, including those facing extinction, was a highlight of the exhibition.

Students wore these badges and became part of a new awareness campaign. Various species of fish, including hammerhead sharks, tiger sharks, paper sharks, stingrays, guitarfish, and a variety of shellfish were on display in the laboratories.

Visitors also got attracted to the show of finfish and shellfish resources such as flying fish, dolphin fish, rare species of sharks and rays, giant tiger shrimps, and giant-sized crabs.

The exhibition also offered marine ornamental varieties, pearls, pearl oysters, squid jigs, different varieties of mangroves, seaweeds, and corals. Ear-rings made up of fish otoliths also drew the attention of the public.

Models of cage fish farming, integrated multi-trophic aquaculture system (IMTA), and recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) were demonstrated to the public.

Research works shedding light on the genetic secrets of marine species were also on display. Laboratories related to molecular biology, bioprospecting, cell culture, fishery biology, environmental research, climate change, ocean acidification also were opened to the public.

--IANS

sg/vd