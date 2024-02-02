Global Surface Mount Technology Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Surface Mount Technology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the surface mount technology market size is predicted to reach $8.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The growth in the surface mount technology market is due to increasing electric car sales. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest surface mount technology market share. Major players in the surface mount technology market include Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Assembleon Automation Hanwha Group, Fuji Corporation.

Surface Mount Technology Market Segments

.By Equipment: Placement, Inspection, Coating Equipment, Solder Equipment, Cleaning Agents, Rework And Repair Equipment

.By Components: Transistor And Diodes, Integrated Circuits

.By Industry Vertical: Telecommunication, Consumer electronics, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare

.By Geography: The global surface mount technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Surface mount technology refers to a component assembly method for printed circuit boards in which the components are linked and attached utilizing batch solder reflow operations to the surface of the printed circuit board. This technique is utilized in the manufacture of electronic devices and provides advantages such as decreased component sizes, less interference coupling, and a high degree of precision and reproducibility.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Surface Mount Technology Market Characteristics

3. Surface Mount Technology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Surface Mount Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Surface Mount Technology Market Size And Growth

......

27. Surface Mount Technology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Surface Mount Technology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

