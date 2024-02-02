Global Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exam Preparation And Tutoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Exam Preparation And Tutoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2024 The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company's “Exam Preparation And Tutoring Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the exam preparation and tutoring market size is predicted to reach $93.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the exam preparation and tutoring market is due to the increasing demand for distance-learning courses. North America region is expected to hold the largest exam preparation and tutoring market share. Major players in the exam preparation and tutoring market include Pearson PLC, TAL Education Group, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Kaplan Inc., Varsity Tutors.

Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Segments

.By Tutoring Type: Structured Tutoring, On-demand Tutoring

.By Tutoring Style: Test Preparation Service, Subject Tutoring Service

.By Course Duration: Test Preparation Service, Subject Tutoring Service

.By End-User: K-12 (Schools), Higher Education (College Or Universities), Corporate Or Professional Training

.By Geography: The global exam preparation and tutoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.





Exam preparation and tutoring refer to the act of teaching or instructing to improve the performance of a student by following a standardized set of instruction. These are used to build critical thinking abilities, increase confidence, and improve subject comprehension. Tutoring gives students one-on-one attention and a personalized learning experience.





The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Characteristics

3. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Trends And Strategies

4. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Size And Growth

......

27. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

