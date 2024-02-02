Jisshu, Nimisha, Johnny Lever Team Up For Streaming Anthology ‘Lantrani'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Nimisha Sajayan, Johnny Lever and Jitendra Kumar will be seen in the upcoming anthology, 'Lantrani'.

The anthology has been helmed by three directors -- Gurvinder Singh, Kaushik Ganguly and Bhaskar Hazarika.

A combination of three independent films, 'Dharna Mana Hai', 'Hud Hud Dabang', and 'Sanitised Samachar', the anthology captures the absurd realities of India's rural landscape.

Talking about the project, Jisshu, who will be seen in 'Hud Hud Dabang', said,“After working in the Bengali film industry, stepping into the vibrant world of Bollywood has been an incredible journey. I am grateful for the love and appreciation from Hindi cinema viewers for all my recent works. I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of 'Lantrani'. Moreover, working alongside the legendary Johnny Lever has been an experience of a lifetime."

Johnny Lever, who plays the lead role in 'Hud Hud Dabang', said, "Bringing humour to life is my forte. However, I have tried my hands on a very different role in 'Hud Hud Dabang'. It's an exhilarating shift, and I can't wait to witness the audience's reaction to seeing me in this unusual character.

"Working with the talented filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly has been an absolute delight – I've long admired his work. Initially, I was a bit sceptical when I heard the story and Kaushik told me that I won't be playing a funny character.

"Eventually, I decided to take on this challenge. I am hopeful that the viewers will appreciate and shower their love for my character."

Actress Nimisha Sajayan shared that being part of 'Lantrani' has been a captivating experience for her.

“The anthology brings forth the unseen facets of rural India, and my role in one of the stories allowed me to explore a character that is both challenging and compelling. I am excited for the audience to witness the unique narratives crafted by these talented filmmakers,” she said.

'Lantrani Volume 1' will drop on ZEE5 on February 9.

--IANS

aa/arm