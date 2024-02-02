Punjab Hockey Academy Crowned Champions Of The K.D Singh Babu Sub-Junior Hockey Tournament

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 2 (IANS) Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy (RGPHA) were champions of the 34th edition of the prestigious K.D Singh Babu Sub-Junior (Under 14) Hockey Tournament, which was played here at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College.

RGPHA beat hosts U.P Grace 4-1 in dominant fashion to be adjudged as the winners of the tournament. They had finished runner-up in the previous edition of the tournament.

RGPHA took the lead in the second minute of the game through Razzaq Ali and added a quick second, four minutes later through Manveer Singh. U.P Grace reduced the lead in the 41st minute through Nikhil Kumar but any form of a comeback were denied by RGPHA in the final quarter as they scored two goals to complete a dominant performance. Manveer Singh completed his brace in the 48th minute while Razzaq Ali followed up with his second in the 54th minute.

RGPHA captain Anshpreet Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match and also won the best midfielder of the tournament award. Sajanpreet Singh walked away with the Best Defender Award.

