(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Regenerative Medicine Market was valued USD 25.04 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 108.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Richmond, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Regenerative Medicine Market" by Product (Cell therapy, Stem cell therapy [Cell transplantations, Stem cell therapy products {autologous therapy, allogenic therapy}], Cell-based immunotherapy products, Gene therapy, Tissue engineering), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Musculoskeletal disorders, Dermatology & wound care, Cardiovascular diseases, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Other applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Regenerative Medicine Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 25.04 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 108.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 23.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product , Therapeutic Area , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Bayer AG Cook Biotech, Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Astellas Pharma, Inc. Integra Lifesciences Corp. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Market Overview

Regenerative Medicine encompasses a spectrum of innovative approaches, including cell therapies, gene therapies, and tissue engineering, offering novel solutions for conditions that were once considered incurable. The Regenerative Medicine market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector at the intersection of medicine, biology, and engineering, aiming to restore or enhance the structure and function of damaged tissues or organs. This transformative field harnesses the potential of stem cells, tissue engineering, and advanced biomaterials to address unmet medical needs. Furthermore, the convergence of Regenerative Medicine with cutting-edge technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing opens new frontiers for personalized medicine. This enables the modification of patients' own cells to correct genetic defects or enhance therapeutic efficacy, marking a shift towards more targeted and precise treatments. The advent of 3D bioprinting technology adds another layer of opportunity, allowing the fabrication of complex tissue structures for transplantation. This not only addresses organ shortages but also minimizes the risk of rejection, representing a transformative approach in the field of transplantation.

Major vendors in the global regenerative medicine market:



AstraZeneca plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Cook Biotech, Inc.

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Abbott

Vericel Corp.

Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and age-related conditions

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and age-related conditions represents a significant driver for the Global Regenerative Medicine Market. As populations age worldwide, the incidence of conditions such as osteoarthritis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is on the rise. Traditional treatment modalities often provide symptomatic relief but fall short of addressing the underlying causes or promoting true tissue regeneration. Regenerative Medicine offers a paradigm shift by targeting the root causes of these diseases and injuries. Stem cell therapies, tissue engineering, and gene therapies present innovative approaches to repair and regenerate damaged tissues, providing the potential for more durable and effective treatments. The rising demand for regenerative solutions in the face of an aging global population positions the market for sustained growth and development.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Advancements in stem cell technologies

Technological convergence and personalized medicine Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and age-related conditions

Opportunities:



Expansion of applications in orthopedics and musculoskeletal disorders

Emergence of 3d bioprinting for organ transplantation Integration of regenerative medicine with robotics in surgical procedures

Expansion of applications in orthopedics and musculoskeletal disorders

The significant market opportunity for the Global Regenerative Medicine Market lies in the expansion of applications, particularly in the field of orthopedics and musculoskeletal disorders. Regenerative Medicine presents a transformative approach to address orthopedic conditions such as osteoarthritis, fractures, and ligament injuries. The ability to harness the regenerative potential of stem cells, combined with advancements in tissue engineering, offers innovative solutions for repairing and regenerating bone and cartilage. The demand for effective treatments for musculoskeletal disorders, prevalent in both aging and active populations, creates a substantial market opportunity. Regenerative therapies, including mesenchymal stem cell injections and platelet-rich plasma treatments, are gaining traction as alternatives to conventional orthopedic interventions, presenting a paradigm shift in the management of musculoskeletal conditions.

The market for regenerative medicine is dominated by North America.

In 2023, North America is poised to take the lead in the Regenerative Medicine market, with the United States projected to dominate the regional landscape, a trend anticipated to persist through 2030. The robust growth in the regenerative medicine sector is bolstered by the engagement of major market players in multiple ongoing clinical trials. These trials, conducted by key industry participants, not only contribute valuable insights to the field but also foster the development of new regenerative therapies. The results from these trials often lead to regulatory approvals, expanding the array of treatment options available to healthcare professionals and patients. An illustrative example of this growth trajectory is evident in the recent achievement of Bristol Myers Squibb, which obtained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Orencia in December 2021. This approval marked a significant milestone as Orencia was endorsed for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in various patient demographics, including adults, pediatric patients aged 2 years and above, and elderly patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). The regulatory approval highlights the tangible progress in regenerative medicine, emphasizing its potential to address complex medical conditions and contribute to enhanced patient care.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, proactive government initiatives aimed at technological advancements, and improving disposable incomes. Notably, an article published in November 2021 by BioSpectrum revealed that 8.5 million individuals in Asia were afflicted by various chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and respiratory conditions. This escalating incidence of such diseases presents a highly attractive opportunity for substantial market growth throughout the region.

The oncology segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

In 2023, the oncology segment dominated the market, securing the largest market share. The global market is poised to benefit from the escalating prevalence of cancer, which is anticipated to exert a positive impact throughout the forecast period. According to estimates from the American Cancer Society, approximately 1,958,310 new cases of cancer and 609,820 cancer-related deaths were recorded in the U.S. in 2023. The global impact of cancer has triggered concerted worldwide efforts to reduce mortality rates and enhance effective treatment options. Consequently, substantial investments in cancer research and the development of regenerative and advanced cell therapies have been made by various government organizations and private companies. Notably, in January 2023, Calidi Biotherapeutics (CBT) and First Light Acquisition Group (FLAG) forged a partnership agreement with the aim of revolutionizing oncolytic virotherapies utilizing stem cell-based platforms, contributing further to market growth.

Concurrently, the cardiovascular segment is poised for significant growth during the forecast period. The advancements in cell-based therapies and regenerative medicines have propelled the expansion of this segment. Key players are actively engaged in developing regenerative therapies with the objective of repairing, restoring, and revascularizing damaged heart tissues. The increasing adoption of single and mixed cells from both autologous and allogeneic sources for studying their effects on Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) is a notable trend. Additionally, there is ongoing research into advanced biologics, small molecules, and gene therapy to stimulate the regeneration of damaged heart cells. These factors collectively contribute to the substantial growth anticipated in the global market.

