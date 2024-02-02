Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Patient Positioning Device (FJK-435)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse, and I thought there could be a better way to move patients vertically or horizontally without a great deal of effort," said an inventor, from West Palm Beach, Fla., "so I invented the R G BED SLIDE. My design may allow patient care to be performed more easily including bathing, changing incontinence products, dressing, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to move patients vertically and horizontally. In doing so, it reduces the risk of injury to both the patient and the medical professional or other caregiver. As a result, it increases comfort, safety, and convenience. It also reduces physical strain and heavy lifting. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical and rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes, home health care, and physical therapy locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



