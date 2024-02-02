The Super Fertility Summit: A Beacon Of Hope For Women Facing Fertility Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Free Virtual Event Unveils Cutting-Edge Approaches to Conception and Fertility

The Super Fertility Summit, hosted by Dr. Cleopatra Kamperveen, is a premier virtual event that provides hope, knowledge, and support for women at various stages of their fertility journey.

Learn about the impact of epigenetics and nutrigenomics on fertility from dozens of world-class experts. Open to everyone, makes vital fertility knowledge accessible to women worldwide, aiming to empower prospective mothers toward a healthier future.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is proud to announce The Super Fertility Summit , a groundbreaking virtual event that serves as a critical platform for women grappling with fertility challenges, offering a beacon of hope and a wealth of knowledge to those navigating the challenges of conception and fertility. Set to take place from July 23 to 29, 2024, this summit offers free online access to everyone interested in the latest breakthroughs in holistic and natural treatments for infertility.

The event will feature a comprehensive range of topics, including peptide efficacy in sports injury recovery and techniques to enhance autophagy for maximum benefits. It will be hosted by a trailblazer in the fields of fertility, pregnancy, and intergenerational health: Cleopatra Kamperveen, Ph.D .

Dr. Kamperveen brings to the summit her unparalleled expertise with a career spanning almost three decades. Her groundbreaking work in epigenetics and nutrigenomics offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore and understand the profound effects of genetics and lifestyle on fertility. She is also the first woman of color on the tenure track at USC Davis School and a respected researcher with credentials from UCLA and postdoctoral training at the University of Michigan.

This event serves as another stepping stone in her mission to leverage her extensive personal and professional experiences to help others achieve healthy fertility and pregnancy outcomes.

promises a comprehensive exploration of key fertility issues, including the primemester-the critical window of opportunity before pregnancy when women can change the quality and expression of the genes they pass down. It will also delve into the influence of lifestyle and dietary supplements on fertility as well as strategies for enhancing egg quality.

Some recognizable names in the speaker lineup include:



Joel Warsh, MD : A board-certified pediatrician who specializes in parenting, wellness, and integrative medicine. He completed his pediatric medicine training at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and worked in private practice before founding his current practice at the Integrative Pediatrics and Medicine Studio City. He is also the founder of the parenting masterclass series Raising Amazing, a pediatrician-developed, reliable information resource for today's unique parenting challenges.

Sharon Stills, ND : A naturopathic doctor who helps perimenopausal and menopausal women to pause and evaluate life so they can live the second act of their story stronger, healthier, and sexier while aging backward. Using her decades of experience and extensive training and background in pro-aging therapies and bioidentical hormone replacement, she has successfully helped thousands of women transition gently through the different stages of their lives with all-natural methods.

isn't just any online event. It's a journey of empowerment, offering hope and actionable insights for women facing fertility hurdles at any stage of their lives.

For more information about this summit and to register for free, please visit

.

About

DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more-straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and The Super Fertility Summit is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at .

