Repairifytm Announces Executive Leadership Changes

RepairifyTM, the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries, welcomes the addition of Craig Edmonds as the President of asTech® and names Cris Hollingsworth as the Co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings , and Rick Keister as the Co-Chairman of the Board.

Repairify is excited to welcome Craig Edmonds as

President of asTech, where he will drive continued enhancements to asTech's business. Craig brings over 36 years of experience in the automotive insurance space, having held key executive leadership roles at Progressive Insurance and Allstate. In his new role, Craig will oversee the ongoing evolution of asTech's proprietary and market leading All-In-One technology platforms, lead development of key strategic partnerships and establish business strategies to further accelerate the ongoing growth of asTech.

has been promoted to the role of

Co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings

to oversee all global operations and continue to drive Repairify's growth across existing and new markets. This includes all company operations, product development, global shared services, and global growth.

"As we move into our next phase of our growth plans, I could not be more confident in the team we've assembled to lead our company," said Keister, co-founder of asTech. "Cris has been instrumental in establishing Repairify as the industry leader across the automotive ecosystem. I have no doubt Craig's wealth of knowledge and experience will further optimize asTech's platforms and offerings."

