(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Power of Positivity is excited to announce that Kristen Butler's 3 Minute Happiness Journal has been selected to be included in the coveted gift bags valued at more than $35,000 for this year's GRAMMY® Bag. This innovative journal, designed to promote daily positivity and mindfulness, is set to bring a touch of joy to the esteemed talent of the music industry's most prestigious event.

Continue Reading

KRISTEN BUTLER'S 3 MINUTE HAPPINESS JOURNAL INCLUDED IN OFFICIAL GRAMMY® GIFT BAG

KRISTEN BUTLER'S 3 MINUTE HAPPINESS JOURNAL INCLUDED IN OFFICIAL GRAMMY® GIFT BAG // Photo by Michael and Anna Costa Photography

Post this

Crafted with simplicity, this book is an easy-to-use tool that empowers individuals to enhance their mental well-being in just a few minutes each day. Featuring guided prompts and thought-provoking questions, the book encourages users to reflect on the positive.

"We are thrilled to have my 3 Minute Happiness Journal included in the GRAMMY Gift Bag. Music has the power to evoke emotions and create lasting memories, and we believe that this journal complements the transformative nature of the musical experience," Power of Positivity 's founder and CEO, Kristen Butler , says.

"As musicians and industry professionals gather to celebrate their achievements and contributions to the world of music, I hope my

book

serves as a reminder to take a moment for self-care amidst the fast-paced and dynamic nature of the industry," the author adds.

The inclusion of the 3 Minute Happiness Journal in the GRAMMY Gift Bag aligns with a growing trend in the entertainment industry, emphasizing the importance of mental health and well-being. By providing a simple yet effective tool for daily reflection, the book aims to support individuals in maintaining a positive mindset, ultimately contributing to their overall happiness and success.

For more information about the 3 Minute Happiness Journal, please go here .

ABOUT POWER OF POSITIVITY

In 2009, the Power of Positivity® was born after its two owners/founders (Kristen & Chris Butler) began their mission to celebrate the lifestyle of positivity. Today, the platform reaches more than 56 million followers through social media, books, and courses.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy® represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. The Academy honors music's history and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY and RecordingAcademy.

CONTACT:

Jessica Abo

Jett Productions

[email protected]

SOURCE Power of Positivity