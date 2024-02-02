Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTERLY, R.I., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:

WASH ), the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, today announced that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on April 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Shareholders of record, as of the close of business on February 27, 2024, are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.

Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting will be provided in the Company's proxy statement.



ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

("the Corporation),

NASDAQ: WASH , is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $7.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust

is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management

services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts

and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus , or the Bank's website at .



SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.