Rstar Technologies Names Tom Nolan To Expert Advisory Council

- Tom NolanWESTMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- rSTAR Technologies , a leading specialized system integrator, announced today the appointment of Tom Nolan to its Advisory Council . He joins a growing list of experts from the manufacturing, energy and utilities, and other asset-intensive industries who will serve as advisors to the company's service areas.​Tom is an experienced executive from the consulting/outsourcing industry, specializing in Information Technology and the Utilities industry. He has specific expertise in areas such as Large/Complex System Delivery, IT Strategy, IT Infrastructure, IT Governance, Outsourcing, and Utilities Technical/Application Architecture. He most recently served as a Managing Director in Accenture's Utilities practice, responsible for large account leadership and Technology initiatives. Tom also served as a member of Accenture's leadership team for the Chicago office, driving Accenture's Corporate Citizenship and Resources market development in the Chicago marketplace.​​“I have had the distinct pleasure to work and partner with rSTAR leadership and their technology professionals over the years and have been consistently impressed by their people and the innovation,” said Tom.“I look forward to working with them in this new advisory capacity to help drive further growth, results, and impact in the industry".​Speaking from rSTAR's Chicago-area headquarters, Vice President of Information Technology, Vivek Ahuja, said,“Tom brings a wealth of both IT and management experience to our Advisory Council. We're looking forward to his insights and guidance to help both our practice areas and our customers.”​Danny Asnani, Vice President of Client Engagement, added.“Tom's experience in this sector is invaluable to us as rSTAR enters its next phase of growth. We're excited to welcome him to the Council.”​The rSTAR Advisory Council was formed in 2023 to bring together leading experts from asset-intensive industries, including energy and utilities, manufacturing, and automotive. The members address emerging trends in technology and related business issues, as well as provide valuable feedback to rSTAR as a leading systems integration firm. Advisors have a one-year, renewable term. Advisors are selected based on leadership in their industries and bring relevant council, advise, and experienced insights into technology and business issues for the benefit of rSTAR and its clients.​​​rSTAR is a full-service specialized system integrator built to transform leaders in the asset-intensive industries, such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, high-tech, and automotive into business value all-stars by focusing on digital transformation initiatives. With over 20 years of experience in Oracle, Microsoft, and Salesforce, the company provides consulting, implementation, and services for AI, CX integration and automation solutions. ​​​​

