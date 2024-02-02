Boost In Flights To Rio’S Galeão

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On February 1, 2024, Emirates, Avianca, and American Airlines announced plans to add new flights and expand services at Galeão Airport, Rio de Janeiro.

This move comes after Rio's government created a R$270 million ($54 million) fund to enhance airport operations.

Emirates will increase its Rio-Dubai flights to five a week starting in December.

The airline introduces a stopover for Buenos Aires-Dubai passengers via Rio, offering up to five days in the city without extra charges.

Ana Paula Lopes, from Rio Galeã , sees the stopover as a chance for visitors to discover Rio, boosting the local economy and tourism.

American Airlines starts Galeão-Dallas route on Oct 28, until Mar 30, 2025, with daily summer flights.

Rio aims daily Galeão-New York flights, up 23% capacity, offering four daily flights to Dallas, Miami, and New York. Avianca adds four weekly flights to its Rio-Bogotá route starting in April, reaching 11 weekly flights. Rio's incentive fund, launched in January, boosts airline and tourism engagement for more Galeão flights. With R$270 million, the fund supports discounts and marketing incentives for three years. The initiative aligns increased Galeão flights with Rio's strategy for economic growth and tourism appeal.