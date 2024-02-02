Hamilton’S Historic Move To Ferrari

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2025, Lewis Hamilton will part ways with Mercedes to join Ferrari, closing a chapter on a partnership that spanned more than a decade.



The seven-time world champion shared his deep appreciation for the journey with Mercedes, a team integral to his life since his early teens.



"Leaving was tough," Hamilton admitted, "but I'm ready for what's next."



He praised the support from Mercedes, especially from team principal Toto Wolff, and committed to ending his tenure with them on a high note.



Wolff, in return, celebrated their historic success together, looking forward to the team's future prospects.







Carlos Sainz, set to be replaced by Hamilton at Ferrari , reflected on the shift without revealing his next steps.



He vowed to give it his all for Ferrari in the coming season.



Following a team briefing in Brackley, Mercedes confirmed Hamilton's impending switch to Ferrari, a move that will see him team up with Charles Leclerc in 2025.



This transition is not just a new chapter for Hamilton but signals a significant moment in Formula 1 , underscoring the sport's dynamic nature and the endless pursuit of new challenges and achievements.

MENAFN02022024007421016031ID1107802613