Tech Giants Surpass Forecasts

Meta, the creator of Facebook and Instagram, made $14 billion in profit in the final three months of last year.



This beat analyst expectations, with revenue hitting $40.1 billion.



Facebook now has 3.07 billion monthly users, twenty years since its Harvard dorm inception.



Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, noted the quarter's strength as both community and business expanded.



Meta's shares jumped over 14%, reaching above $445 after hours.



After a tough 2022, Zuckerberg aimed for efficiency in 2023.







Despite big layoffs and other challenges, Meta navigated the year well.



It renamed itself from Facebook to Meta in 2021, embracing Zuckerberg's vision for a virtual world in the future.



Amazon impressed with last quarter sales above $170 billion, thanks to a record holiday season. It cut 27,000 jobs in a bid for efficiency after years of growth.



Its shares rose 50% in twelve months, celebrating cost cuts and increased sales.



CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the record quarter and a strong 2023.



Apple also saw sales rise, marking a shift after several stagnant quarters.



Yet, China sales fell amid growing competition, slightly affecting shares.



Apple's revenue was $119.6 billion, up 2% year-on-year, with profits at $33.9 billion.



Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, highlighted iPhone sales and a service revenue record. iPhone sales reached $69.7 billion, showing gains from the previous year.



This highlights why the tech sector's performance matters: it reflects ongoing growth, adaptation to challenges, and the significant impact of strategic decisions on global markets.

