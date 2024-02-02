Barcelona’S Drought Crisis Triggers Strict Water Cuts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, the Catalan government announced an emergency due to a severe drought in Barcelona and nearby areas.



This situation, described by regional leader Pere Aragonès as the most severe in a century, necessitates water restrictions for six million residents.



These measures affect farming, animal care, and industrial processes significantly.



Aragonès emphasized the unprecedented nature of this drought, citing record low rainfall over three years.



Consequently, when reservoirs dipped below 16%, authorities activated emergency protocols.



The first of three emergency stages introduces drastic cuts: 80% for agricultural watering, down from 40%, and reductions for livestock and industrial use.



Over 200 municipalities, especially in Barcelona and Girona, must now adhere to lower water consumption limits.







Exceeding these limits could lead to penalties and reduced water pressure.



Restrictions extend to non-essential watering and public pool refills, directly impacting touris .



Further drops in water levels will prompt more severe measures, including complete bans on certain water uses.



The Catalan government might even import water if conditions worsen.



Spain's Ecological Transition Minister, Teresa Ribera, is set to discuss the crisis with Catalan officials.



Meanwhile, the drought's broader impact is evident in regions like Andalusia, where future water restrictions are a possibility.



Critics, including Greenpeace, argue that poor management exacerbates the drought.



The situation highlights Spain's vulnerability to climate change, with increasing extreme weather events and ecological risks, such as the threat to Doñana natural park.



This crisis underscores the need for comprehensive water management and climate adaptation strategies.

