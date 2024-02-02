Brazilian Air Force Bids Farewell To The Legendary C-130 Hercules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Air Force is saying goodbye to the legendary C-130 Hercules this February.



After 60 years, it retires as the most enduring aircraft in service.



Since its arrival in 1964, the Hercules has reshaped air transport in Brazil.



It managed various tasks: moving people, delivering goods, transporting soldiers, dropping parachutists, fighting fires, refueling planes mid-air, conducting reconnaissance, and saving lives, not only in Brazil but globally.



Its impact went beyond military duties. The Hercules played a key role in bringing the nation together.



It supported humanitarian missions and responded to emergencies, making a difference in countless lives across Brazil's vast regions.



Worldwide, the Hercules became a symbol of hope. It saved lives, fought fires, and delivered essential supplies to remote areas.







One of the last memorable acts was a parachute drop.



Sixty-four paratroopers from the Brazilian Army's Parachute Infantry Brigade made their final jump.



In addition, this event, held without fanfare on January 30, was deeply meaningful.



For this mission, the aircraft, known as FAB 2476, flew from Galeão Air Base.



Under the command of Lieutenant General José Madureira Junior, it headed to Afonsos Air Base for its final operation, leaving a mark with a spectacle of parachutes.

Transition from Hercules to KC-390

The KC-390, Embraer's newer model, is stepping in to replace the Hercules.



This aircraft is already in use by the 1st/1st GT and the 1st Troop Transport Group, showing promising commercial and operational success.



The Hercules' journey began with the first three C-130E models reaching Brazil in 1964.



More followed, expanding its roles and capabilities.



By 2003, the fleet had modernized, ensuring the Hercules remained a versatile and capable asset.



However, the transition to the KC-390 marks a new chapter.



Yet, Hercules' legacy of versatility, reliability, and humanitarian service will always be remembered.



In short, its departure closes a significant chapter in Brazilian aviation history, highlighting the evolution of air transport and the enduring value of serving communities and countries in need.

