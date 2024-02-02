Stōk COLD BREW COFFEE UNVEILS FIRST-EVER BIG GAME AD FEATURING WREXHAM AFC AND WORLD-RENOWNED ACTOR SIR ANTHONY HOPKINS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brewed low and slow for an especially smooth taste, STōK helps Hopkins conquer his most challenging role yet as Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC mascot, Wrex the Dragon.



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STōK Cold Brew Coffee is all about bold moves, and this year during the Big Game, the brand is shamelessly challenging traditional American football culture. As the official stadium sponsor of Wrexham AFC, owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, STōK Cold Brew Coffee is bringing the hype of football (um, soccer?) to America's biggest sports stage. What better way to celebrate the Welsh football team's success and ambition of reaching the Premier League?

In a new spot created by Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort in collaboration with Danone Internal Agency, Harvest Creative, STōK reveals it isn't just the sponsor of Wrexham AFC's stadium, The STōK Cae Ras, it's also the cold brew coffee that fuels the team mascot, Wrex the Dragon, played by world-renowned Welsh actor, Sir Anthony Hopkins. Brewed low and slow for an especially bold and smooth taste, a glass of STōK helps Hopkins unleash his inner dragon and hype up Wrexham AFC fans as the face behind their beloved team mascot. You can see the spot here .

"People are used to seeing brew commercials during the Big Game, but I don't think they expect it to be cold brew, let alone a cold brew coffee brand celebrating a Welsh soccer team," said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready-to-Drink Beverages at Danone North America and lead for STōK Cold Brew Coffee. "STōK isn't afraid to make bold moves and challenge the norms of traditional marketing. Partnering with Sir Anthony Hopkins to bring Wrexham AFC to [American] football's biggest stage is exactly the kind of bold act fans have come to expect from STōK."

"The secret is out! For the past few seasons, one of the keys to Wrexham's success has been the singular performance of Wrex the Red Dragon as portrayed by Sir Anthony Hopkins and fueled by STōK Cold Brew Coffee," said Wrexham AFC Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. "Critics have called his performance 'Moving' and 'Heartfelt' as well as 'Surprisingly acrobatic for an 80-year old.' We just call him a legend and are forever grateful."



"The Big Game is one of the iconic sporting events on the international calendar," said Humphrey Ker, Executive Director of Wrexham AFC. "Sir Anthony Hopkins taking on the role of Wrex the Dragon is a sight that many would have thought ridiculous before Rob and Ryan took over the Club, and we love our partners at STōK Cold Brew for their bold approach to make this a reality."

STōK, an award-winning cold brew coffee brand1 with the number one selling Ready-to-Drink Coffee Multi-serve item2, will air its first-ever Big Game spot on February 11th during the livestream on Paramount+ and in select local market broadcasts.

Creative Credits:

Ideation and Creation by Maximum Effort in collaboration with Danone Internal Agency,

Harvest Creative

Starring Sir Anthony Hopkins

Produced by Really Original

Directed by Bryan Rowland

About STōKTM Cold Brew Coffee

STōK Cold Brew Coffee was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit

DanoneNorthAmerica . For more information on Danone North America's B CorpTM status, visit

BCorpNation .

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras | STōK Racecourse, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. For more information, please visit

.

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project and Welcome to Wrexham.

