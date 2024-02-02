Media Alert: Opentext Shares How Businesses Can Elevate Their Security Posture With AI At The Opentext Security Summit On February 6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mark Barrenechea, CEO & CTO of OpenText, to deliver keynote about evolving cybersecurity measures and AI technology

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTextTM

today announced the inaugural OpenText Security Summit 2024

on February 6. Attendees will see OpenText security solutions in action through a mix of product demos, deep dives and informative discussions designed to elevate a company's security posture and resilience.

WHAT: The OpenText Security Summit provides a transformative experience to help companies stay ahead of emerging threats. OpenText will showcase its integrated portfolio of security offerings and new AI-powered security innovations, highlighting the importance of secure information management and being secure by design.

WHEN:

February 6, 2024



Americas 10-11:30 am PST

Europe 10-11:30 am CEST Asia Pacific 12-1:30 pm SGT

WHERE:

Virtual

HOW: For additional details and to register, visit OpenText Security Summit 2024

About OpenText Cybersecurity

OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information CompanyTM, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX , TSX: OTEX) visit opentext .

