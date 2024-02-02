Inventhelp Inventors Develop Convenient Corner-Mount For Ceiling Fans (DAL-460)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH

, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an easy way of adding a ceiling fan to any interior room, without mounting it to the ceiling," said one of two inventors, from Denton, Texas, "so we invented the SAMSON ARM. Our design would be easier and quicker to install, and it would reduce messes as well as the need for electrical services."

The patent-granted invention provides an alternate way to mount a ceiling fan. In doing so, it allows for convenient corner-mount installations. As a result, it eliminates the need to permanently install the fan directly into the ceiling. It also eliminates the need for electrical service in ceiling locations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, apartments, businesses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-460, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp