Bandai Namco Filmworks Releases Teasers For New I Was Reincarnated As The 7Th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Anime Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. today released several teasers for the upcoming animated series "I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability." The new animated series is scheduled to begin airing in Japan in April 2024 and will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and more.

Among the teasers are key visuals of the main character, Lloyd de Saloum, the demon Grim, Sylpha, Tao, and Ren, as well as assassin's guild member Jade who is making her debut in the series. Lloyd's tutor Sylpha will be voiced by Lynn, adventurer and Qi Power master Tao by Akira Sekine, and assassin guild poison master Ren by Rie Takahashi.

Bandai Namco FIlmworks also released a video clip that features a snippet of the opening theme song by Nijisanji VTuber Higuchi Kaede and shows glimpses of the adventures in store for Lloyd and the rest of the unique characters. Voice actor and singer Akane Kumada is handling the closing theme song.

The original light novel written by Kenkyo na Circle and illustrated by Meru, has sold more than 4.3 million print and online copies, follows the story of an ordinary sorcerer, lacking in bloodline and aptitude, who died in a duel but wakes up reincarnated as Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum.

Comments from the cast:

Makoto Koichi, voice of Lloyd: "When I first read the manga, I was completely taken aback by the amount of comments, the main character's edgy personality, and the storyline. I'm excited that it's coming to life as an anime!"

Ai Fairouz, voice of Grim: "As the debut of the anime nears, I am getting very excited! The characters have very distinct personalities so I'm sure viewers will find someone they can relate to."

Lynn, voice of Sylpha: "When I read the original, I was attracted to the storyline, the unique characters, and Lloyd's magical powers. I really wanted to be a part of it so I'm very happy to be playing Sylpha. I hope you like the series!"

Akira Sekine,voice of Tao: "I was a fan of the comic even before the audition so I was very excited to hear that I got the part of Tao. Tao is cute, strong, and likable. I hope you enjoy it!"

Rie Takahashi, voice of Ren: "When I first read the manga for the audition, I fell in love with the fun-loving, innocent Lloyd. The anime is fun, gut-wrenching, frustrating, and cool all at the same time."

Higuchi Kaede, opening theme song: " The anime is colorful and exciting so iI tried to depict that in the song. I hope you like the song!"

Akane Kumada, ending theme song: " The lyrics are about the emotions of the girls that are in love with Lloyd and mirror my love for singing! I hope you like it!"

About I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

The 7th prince is a "sorcery otaku"

"Lineage," "aptitude," and "dedication"... These are essential for sorcery.

An ordinary sorcerer who deeply loved sorcery and yet wasn't blessed with the lineage or aptitude met a violent end. On the verge of his death, he strongly wished that he could've studied sorcery more to perfect it. He then finds himself reincarnated as Lloyd, the 7th prince of the Kingdom of Saloum, who possesses a strong bloodline of sorcery.

Reincarnated with his past memories as well as the aptitude and perfect bloodline, he starts enjoying a matchless life of ""perfecting his sorcery as much as he pleases"" using his excessive mana!

The comic is based on a light novel and is serialized in Kodansha's manga app Magazine Pocket. It has been ranked number one in sales within the app, and more than 2.5 million copies have been printed! The hottest isekai, or reincarnation fantasy, is now ready to be adapted into anime!

The story takes place in an isekai where monsters and demons dwell. The main character Lloyd possesses mana so immense that those who're well versed in sorcery fear him. In this tale, we see him continue to grow as he studies sorcery as much as he pleases and tries to perfect it. He's also a little happy-go-lucky, though he exhibits overwhelming power. This 7th prince's carefree reincarnation story filled with exhilarating and impressive sorcery battles now begins!

"I just want to enjoy sorcery. That's all."

