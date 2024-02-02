Private Advisor Group Announces Strategic New Headquarters Office In Morristown, NJ And Expansion In The Carolinas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group , one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, proudly announces significant milestones in its ongoing strategic expansion. The company has recently relocated its Morristown, NJ headquarters to a state-of-the-art space while also opening opened a new office in Rock Hill, SC.

Morristown, NJ Headquarters Relocation: Elevating Operations and Collaboration

Private Advisor Group is a national independent wealth management firm headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Private Advisor Group has relocated its headquarters to a state-of-the-art office space at 305 Madison Ave. in Morristown, NJ. The move emphasizes the company's commitment to growth, innovation, and client service.

Co-founded in 1997 by local business leaders John Hyland and Pat Sullivan , Private Advisor Group has been a stalwart presence in Morristown for over 25 years. The new office space will house members of the executive leadership team, as well as dedicated employees pivotal to the company's success. Additionally, the space is sublet to local financial advisors affiliated with Private Advisor Group, creating a collaborative and dynamic environment.

Jim Perhacs, Chief Operating Officer of Private Advisor Group, expressed excitement about the headquarters relocation, stating, "We're thrilled to embark on this new chapter with the relocation of our headquarters. The new Morristown workspace mirrors a contemporary setting designed to elevate the work environment for our employees and advisors. Our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for advisors remains steadfast, and this move allows us to enhance our operations, foster collaboration, and better serve clients over the long term."

The newly acquired office space in Morristown offers various amenities, including an onsite restaurant, recreational activities, and a state-of-the-art training center, highlighting Private Advisor Group's dedication to investing in talent and ongoing professional development.

Rock Hill, SC Office Expansion: A Dynamic Hub in a Historic Setting

In tandem with the newly relocated headquarters, Private Advisor Group's new Carolinas office, located at 157 E Main Street, Suite 500 in Rock Hill, SC, represents a strategic move to enhance nationwide support and foster local connections in thriving communities across the United States.

The newly established office, housed in a historic bank building constructed in 1925, serves as a home to firm executives, including Frank Smith , the Chief Executive Officer, and various team leaders overseeing finance, compliance, business development, administration, and strategy. Private Advisor Group's commitment to dynamic growth and community engagement is exemplified by its presence in Rock Hill.

"The historic setting of our new office adds a unique dimension to our presence in the Carolinas," said Frank Smith, CEO of Private Advisor Group. "In envisioning our new space, we see more than an office-it's a dynamic working and meeting hub that will serve as a catalyst for collaboration among our esteemed financial advisors and partners." He added, "The new location opening has been no small feat. We're truly grateful to our employees, our families, and community. We look forward to contributing positively to the vibrant Rock Hill business landscape while continually enhancing our service to advisors and investors nationwide."

These strategic expansions align with Private Advisor Group's commitment to long-term growth, talent development, and community engagement. In January, a special all-employee meeting was held at the Morristown location to commemorate this exciting expansion.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $28.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

