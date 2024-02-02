Regarding The Publication Of LITGRID AB Interim Information And Investor's Calendar For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024 LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo Str. 8, Vilnius) financial results will be released according to the following calendar:
29th February 2024 - interim information for the twelve months of 2023.
29th March 2024 - audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for the year 2023.
29th March 2024 - notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
22th April 2024 - resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
10th May 2024 - interim information for the three months of 2024.
9th August 2024 - interim information and half year report for the six months of 2024.
8th November 2024 - interim information for the nine months of 2024.
The person authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the event:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications project manager
tel. +370 613 19977
e-mail: ...
