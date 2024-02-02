Global Smart Inhalers Market To Surpass 51.85 Billion By 2030 Driven By Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global smart inhalers market will attain a value of USD 51.85 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The global smart inhalers market represents a swiftly expanding segment within the healthcare industry, heralding a transformative era in managing respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Westford, USA, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) worldwide, coupled with the prospect of achieving improved clinical outcomes, is anticipated to be a substantial catalyst for the growth of the global smart inhalers market . A heightened demand for advanced and more effective treatment options with CRDs such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchitis is becoming more prevalent.

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), has heightened the demand for innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes. Additionally, there is a pressing need for enhanced patient adherence to medication regimens, and connected inhalers offer a promising solution by providing real-time data and reminders.

MDIs S egment to Dominate Market due to Widespread Popularity of MDIs

MDIs segment has asserted its dominance within the global smart inhalers market, holding a commanding share of over 60.54%. This significant market presence can be attributed to the widespread popularity of MDIs, primarily owing to their efficiency and user-friendly design.

The market in North America stands as the dominant force in the global smart inhalers market, underpinned by several compelling factors. The region boasts an advanced healthcare infrastructure, marked by cutting-edge medical facilities and a strong emphasis on technological innovation.

DPIs Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth due to Growing Environmental Concerns

DPIs are poised to demonstrate the fastest CAGR in the forecast period, primarily attributed to growing environmental concerns related to chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) propellants in the global smart inhalers market.

Regional market in Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing global smart inhalers market, fueled by compelling factors. The region is experiencing rapid urbanization and shifting lifestyles, leading to an increased prevalence of respiratory diseases.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global smart inhalers market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Smart Inhalers Market



H&T Presspart and Cohero Health recently forged an innovative partnership to create connected inhalers. Their joint efforts aim to enhance patient adherence and overall health outcomes by offering real-time data on inhaler usage. This collaboration promises to revolutionize respiratory care by giving patients and healthcare providers valuable insights into inhaler usage patterns. A significant development emerged in respiratory health as Propeller Health recently merged forces with Novartis. This collaboration focuses on the development of a specialized add-on sensor explicitly designed for the Enerzair Breezhaler.

