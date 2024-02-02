Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, Questions The Efficacy Of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) In Aesthetic Medicine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRP has become increasingly popular in cosmetic procedures, but is it really worth all the hype?

Dr. Penelope Treece of Southern Aesthetics raises concerns about the questionable efficacy of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) in aesthetic medicine.

- Dr. Penelope Treece, MDNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Penelope Treece, MD , a renowned cosmetic surgeon, the founder of Southern Aesthetics , and an eminent figure in plastic surgery research, challenges the prevailing narrative surrounding Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP). She questions its transformative benefits in the realm of aesthetic medicine. Despite being touted as an innovative procedure, Dr. Treece sheds light on the lack of conclusive scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of PRP.Originating in the medical field, PRP has evolved to become a tool in cosmetic procedures. Yet, while PRP has gained popularity in the cosmetic industry, Dr. Treece stresses the need for a critical examination of the scientific basis behind its purported benefits. Unlike established medical treatments, the efficacy of PRP in cosmetic enhancements lacks robust empirical support. Dr. Treece points out that the scientific community is yet to reach a consensus on the validity of the claims associated with PRP.PRP is derived from the patients themselves, a technique that dates back to the 1970s. Dr. Treece explains that PRP is essentially considered a biological cocktail of growth factors and platelets, harnessed from the patient's own blood. The process involves drawing a small amount of blood, which is then centrifuged to separate the platelets from other blood components. These concentrated platelets are then reintroduced into the patient's body, with an aim to stimulate natural healing and rejuvenation."PRP has shown some promise in certain applications, but we must approach its use in cosmetic procedures with scientific rigor," states Dr. Treece. "The existing studies provide insights, but the need for well-designed, placebo-controlled trials to establish its true efficacy cannot be overstated. While the concept of using concentrated platelets for tissue repair and rejuvenation is intriguing, we should critically evaluate whether the observed outcomes are genuinely linked to PRP or influenced by other factors."PRP is a broad treatment that is incorporated into various procedures. To start with, it can be administered as stand alone, targeted PRP injections that aim to harness the regenerative potential of concentrated growth factors. The idea is that these solo PRP injections can promote tissue repair and collagen formation for the promise of rejuvenation. On average, this can be costly, as it requires multiple sessions for results to be seen.PRP is also involved in a procedure that is known as a“vampire facial”, or a combination of microneedling and topical application of freshly isolated PRP. These vampire facials have become quite trendy after celeb Kim Kardashian was seen posting about them on Instagram . Applying PRP to the openings that are simultaneously created by the micro needles is believed to stimulate collagen production and improve skin texture.“Microneedling alone brings about rejuvenation by prompting the body to heal the minor wounds it creates and thereby stimulating the production of new collagen,” explains Dr. Treece.“Are the results really from PRP or are we mainly seeing the results from microneedling?” She also notes the risks associated, as PRP application during a microneedling session presents risks like contamination, disease, and in some cases, death.Another procedure, known better as a“vampire facelift”, introduces the collaboration of PRP and dermal fillers, seeking to sculpt and lift the face without surgical intervention. PRP injections often include fillers to provide immediate results, as PRP itself takes weeks to months to regenerate collagen, with a recommended regimen of 3 sessions every 5 to 6 weeks, and maintenance every 4 to 6 months. Dr. Treece says,“However, it's the filler, not the PRP, that produces these immediate effects; even saline injections can improve wrinkles due to collagen generation triggered by the needle injury.”Assessing the exact effect of PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) on collagen regeneration is complex. Conducting a direct comparison study between PRP and non-PRP treatments, whether through injections or microneedling, is not straightforward due to the numerous variables at play. Additionally, it's important to note that procedures involving needles can themselves prompt collagen regeneration. Furthermore, she highlights the importance of individualized considerations in the context of PRP. Patient suitability and responses vary, and it's crucial to acknowledge that not everyone may experience the same results.In conclusion, Dr. Penelope Treece navigates the delicate balance between innovation and scientific scrutiny in the realm of cosmetic surgery. By raising scientific inquiries into PRP, she aims to foster a deeper understanding and encourage evidence-based practices within the field. With this educational initiative, Dr. Penelope Treece aims to demystify the world of Platelet-Rich Plasma and empower individuals to make informed decisions about their aesthetic journeys. Southern Aesthetics continues to be at the forefront of innovation, offering state-of-the-art treatments tailored to enhance natural beauty.About Southern Aesthetics:Southern Aesthetics dedicates its practice to providing the highest level of quality in cosmetic surgery in a beautiful, comfortable, safe, and private environment. We have a dedicated, professional, and caring team in Metairie that takes pride in bringing out the you in YOU.For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a consultation, please contact:

