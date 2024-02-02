OZ MOVING & STORAGE ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH MOVAGE MOVING + STORAGE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oz Moving & Storage (“Oz”) today announced its merger with Movage Moving + Storage (“Movage”). A 30-year industry leader, Oz is the leading residential and commercial moving and storage company serving New York City, Westchester, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California. For 20 years, Movage has operated as a boutique moving company offering local, interstate and international moving, primarily to account clients.

This merger immediately enables Oz to grow its service to include all levels of international shipping . With two large east coast storage facilities, minutes from the busy port of Elizabeth, and full-service west coast operations near Los Angeles, the largest port in the U.S., Oz will now be able to receive, transport and deliver a range of shipments between the United States and anywhere in the world.

“Oz Moving & Storage has been exploring options that would allow us to offer international shipping to our growing client base; at the same time, Movage was looking for a path that would allow them to expand,” said Oz Moving & Storage president Eran Sobol.“This alliance allows for a wider range of services to be provided to both companies' clients, so it's really a win-win-win situation for Oz, for Movage, and for the clients.”

“Small but mighty, Movage has built a first-class reputation for providing stellar service to our clientele,” added Movage Moving + Storage president Bajo Vujovic.“We are delighted to join and grow together with such a reputable company as Oz Moving & Storage.”

While Oz will emerge as the primary company, both firms' employees and management structures will remain status quo.

ABOUT OZ MOVING & STORAGE

Since its humble beginnings in 1993, Oz Moving & Storage become one of the largest and most reputable moving and storage companies serving New York City, Westchester, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California. Currently operating with 50 trucks and 200 employees, Oz Moving & Storage performs 15,000 moves annually, treating each one as the most important. Beyond moving and storage services, Oz offers additional support including: Relocation Consultants, On-Site Estimators, In-House Carpenters and Furniture Restorers. Now enjoying its third decade serving New York City, Oz Moving & Storage is THE choice for first-class, affordable, full service moving and storage.

