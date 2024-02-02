Ekos Helps Padraigs Brewing Bring Core Business Data And Practices Into Brewery, Replacing All Manual Processes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Padraigs Brewing outside the building on patio

Ekos Brewery Management System Allows Brewery to Operate Like a True Business, With Decisions Based on Accurate Data

- Pat CareyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Padraigs Brewing , a small-batch beer producer in Minneapolis with a focus on Irish classics and modern craft beer, has selected Ekos, the leading craft beverage business management software provider since 2014, to modernize its brewery. The founders purchased an existing brewery, renamed it, and completely transformed its business operations with Ekos.Pat Carey, the cofounder of Padraigs Brewing, spent 15 years at IBM and immediately introduced the Ekos brewery management system into the business to replace manual and lacking processes. In just four weeks, Ekos is already Padraigs Brewing's primary business system, with its brewmaster, sales leader, and Carey each inputting their data into Ekos for unparalleled, brewery-wide insights.“The brewery we purchased had a great facility but no business system beyond Post-It Notes and memory,” says Carey.“A lot of breweries are in crisis, and even small breweries like ours must base business decisions on reliable data only visible with a comprehensive brewery management system that pulls it all together. I was able to easily implement Ekos myself, our entire team uses it, and I can flip between facility and data views on my iPad. Ekos helps me direct my focus, activities and decisions every day on what matters.”Ekos offers a simplified, end-to-end solution with real-time visibility, mobility, and key integrations that give breweries, wineries, cideries and other craft beverage producers an easier way to manage and build their businesses. Padraigs Brewery leverages Ekos for business management, inventory and recipe management, production, sales, delivery, and keg management. When the time comes, it will utilize Ekos TTB reporting, a feature that automates the typically labor-intensive process.“It's exciting to see a brewery experience the power of Ekos,” says Josh McKinney, president and cofounder at Ekos.“Pat has a cutting-edge technology and ERP background, so he knows the value of data and how critical it is to track all costs, profits and quality. It's awesome to hear how quickly he was able to transform the brewery into a modern business poised for incredible growth, and we are thrilled to be a part of their success.”

Josh McKinney

Ekos

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube