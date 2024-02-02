(MENAFN- Baystreet) Brookfield Renewable

2/2/2024 10:08 AM EST

Brookfield Business Partners2/2/2024 9:58 AM ESTGuardian Capital Group Limited2/2/2024 9:50 AM ESTVerde AgriTech Ltd2/2/2024 9:46 AM ESTAnaergia Inc.2/2/2024 9:30 AM ESTVERSES AI Inc.2/1/2024 10:19 AM ESTRogers Communications Inc.2/1/2024 10:17 AM ESTNanoXplore Inc.2/1/2024 10:14 AM ESTAntibe Therapeutics Inc.2/1/2024 10:12 AM ESTParamount Resources Ltd.2/1/2024 10:08 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Friday, February 2, 2024

Stocks in Play

2/2/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. : Has appointed David Levenson, formerly Managing Partner at Brookfield Asset Management, to the Board, effective immediately. Following Levenson's appointment, the Board is comprised of nine directors, eight of whom are independent for the purposes of Canadian securities laws and New York Stock Exchange corporate governance standards. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares T are trading down $0.16 at $7.96.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks