Fundata Announces The 2023 Fundgrade A+ Award Winners

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2024) - Fundata Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards for 2023. The twelfth annual A+ Awards "Evening of Excellence" was celebrated at Toronto's Globe and Mail Centre on February 1, 2024. Sixty-five companies were honoured, with 373 Canadian investment funds receiving A+ Awards.

The FundGrade A+ Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance incorporating up to 10 years of history. The FundGrade A+ Award provides investors, advisors, and fund managers with a single, reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating that is completely quantitative.

"The 2023 A+ Award-winning funds and managers are truly part of a very elite group and have proven their value as outstanding stewards of their investors' assets," said Janny Vincent, President and CEO of Fundata Canada Inc. "Only about 8 per cent of the eligible mutual funds and ETFs are represented in the 373 winning funds."

Receiving the A+ Award for 2023 were 176 mutual funds, 101 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and 93 segregated funds. In addition, 3 funds also received the A+ Responsible Investing Award.

The FundGrade A+ Rating uses a score-based calculation to arrive at a grade-point average that ranks investment funds to determine the annual "best-of-the-best" ratings. The top-performing funds with a responsible investing mandate were honoured separately, with a winner from each of the Equity, Balanced, and Fixed Income categories.

Canadian mutual funds have about $1.9 trillion combined in assets under management. With some 3,200 distinct mutual funds offered by over 100 fund management firms, mutual fund investors can choose from a wide array of fund variations in series and clones to suit every investment need.

The ETF universe also continued to attract new investment, with $415 billion in assets under management at the end of 2023. In addition, fund sponsors added over 100 new ETFs in 2023. Investors can now choose from nearly 1,400 ETFs in the Canadian marketplace as Canada's ETF providers continue to innovate.

"Designed to highlight the best of the best in the industry, and acknowledge rare and singular achievement, the FundGrade A+ rating identifies funds with not only the best risk-adjusted returns but also those demonstrating the highest level of consistency through an entire calendar year," said Ms. Vincent. "Since inception, the A+ Awards have been known as the gold standard for recognizing superior investment fund performance, across both mutual fund and exchange-traded fund products," she added.

For more information and a complete list of the funds receiving the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating for the calendar year 2023, please visit .

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada. Our database contains data on over 40,000 investment fund products. Fundata provides customized data feeds, top-shelf analytics, cutting-edge software tools, and seamless hosted web solutions for fund companies, back office systems, investment planners, banks, trust companies, resellers and redistributors, and online, print, and broadcast media channels.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

The FundGrade A+ Rating identifies funds that have been consistent FundGrade A-Grade performers over the past calendar year. It is the only objective rating system available in the market that's based solely on risk-adjusted performance history and that takes into account the consistency with which a fund is ranked at the top of its CIFSC class.

