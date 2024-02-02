Malaysia Will Keep Supporting UNRWA PM Anwar

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 (NNN-Bernama) - Malaysia will continue to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and will increase its support if needed, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

While reaffirming Malaysia's unwavering solidarity with the Palestinians, he condemned the decision made by some countries to stop their funding for the agency following Israeli claims that the agency's employees were involved in the Oct 7 attack on Israel.

“Every decision is clearly and blatantly biased. What the Israeli say counts. People are dying, babies are dying is irrelevant (for them),” he said in an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher here Friday.

“People are dying, children are dying, women are being killed and you take one or two technical points, even if there's a basis, you don't stop feeding babies,” he said.

Anwar highlighted the hypocrisy and double standards of those who support freedom and justice but are clearly contradicting in their position when they talk about the freedom of the Palestinians.

He stated that it is a horrific experience in modern times where the international community and those in power, particularly in the West, could condone the continued killings of babies and women in Gaza.

“I find it difficult to accept this hypocrisy. Just mind boggling and sickening if you can continue to see people being killed, and it doesn't affect your feelings. There's something wrong with humanity,” he said.

Despite being a small country, Anwar said Malaysia has taken a strong, unequivocal position including not recognising Israel as a state and banning Israeli ships from docking in its ports.

“These are the only ways that we can express our support. Other than that, of course, humanitarian assistance and to try and bring injured babies and women to be treated here in our hospitals,” he said.

He said Malaysia has done what it could and would certainly, without hesitation, support any initiative taken by the Muslim world, particularly the Arab and other neighboring countries, to stop the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Anwar stated that he had also directly discussed the situation in Gaza with United States President Joe Biden, despite being aware of Malaysia's limitations as a small country.

“But of course he thinks it's one leader from a small country of no consequence, it does not matter. I had to play my role. I have to present the conscience of the majority of Malaysians. Muslims or Hindus or Buddhists or Christians in this country, we believe in freedom, compassion and human rights,” he said.

Israel has killed more than 27,000 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7. The military onslaught has caused mass displacement and destruction and created conditions for famine.

- NNN-BERNAMA