Chilly Moose Announces Strategic Partnership With Curling Canada To Elevate Canadian Sporting Experience

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SCHOMBERG, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Chilly Moose, a leading Canadian brand renowned for its premium outdoor lifestyle products, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Curling Canada, the national governing body for the sport of curling in Canada. This 3-year collaboration marks an exciting new partnership between two Canadian entities, aimed at enhancing the sporting experience for enthusiasts across the country.

The partnership between Chilly Moose and Curling Canada solidifies a shared commitment to promoting a love for outdoor sports and fostering a sense of community among Canadians. Through this collaboration, Chilly Moose becomes the official licensed drinkware and cooler partner of Curling Canada, aiming to bring innovation, quality, and a touch of Canadian craftsmanship to the sport.

"At Chilly Moose, we pride ourselves on crafting premium, durable products that complement the Canadian outdoor lifestyle. Partnering with Curling Canada allows us to extend our commitment to quality and excellence to the passionate community of curling enthusiasts," said Kristi Greco, President of Chilly Moose.

The collaboration will see Chilly Moose's extensive range of high-performance products integrated into Curling Canada events and initiatives, offering participants and fans an elevated experience. As part of this partnership, Chilly Moose will provide exclusive offerings and unique customized merchandise, designed to enhance the Curling Canada Tournament of Champions experience of both athletes and spectators alike.

"Curling's roots are, of course, in the great outdoors on frozen lakes, so this partnership makes sense for us and for curlers and curling fans across our country," said Nolan Thiessen, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada. "Chilly Moose is a proven and highly respected company and we're excited to see what is in store with this new working relationship.

Through this collaboration, Chilly Moose and Curling Canada aim to inspire Canadians to embrace the spirit of outdoor adventure while fostering a deeper connection to the sport of curling.

About Chilly Moose

Chilly Moose is a leading Canadian brand of premium outdoor coolers, reusable insulated drinkware and outdoor lifestyle products. With a focus on innovation, functionality and performance Chilly Moose offers a wide array of products designed to elevate life in the great Canadian outdoors.

About Curling Canada

Curling Canada is the national governing body for the Olympic winter sport of curling in Canada. Dedicated to the growth and development of curling, Curling Canada oversees numerous national championships, youth programs, and initiatives aimed at promoting the sport across the country.

