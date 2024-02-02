6AM City Inc. Announces Series A Funding Round Led By Tegna Inc.

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) This investment and partnership will allow for the continued expansion of 6AM into new markets and will feature collaboration between 6AM and TEGNA's local broadcast television stations.

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / 6AM City , the fast-growing local daily newsletter company, has closed its series A funding round led by TEGNA Inc. 6AM City, which focuses on economic development and positivity in the communities it serves, has grown to more than 1.3 million subscribers in 26 U.S. cities since it was launched in 2016.



In addition to TEGNA, the funding round was materially supported by follow-on investments from existing stakeholders including American Investment Holdings, VentureSouth, and Harbright Ventures.

As part of TEGNA's investment, 6AM will be including news and weather from TEGNA's local broadcast stations in its daily newsletters in overlapping markets, as well as promoting morning newscasts and integrating local sports headlines from Locked On, TEGNA's leading network for local sports. Additionally, TEGNA and 6AM will be collaborating to launch newsletters in two additional markets.

"We're looking forward to extending the reach of our valuable local news, weather and sports content to new platforms and audiences through 6AM City," said Adam Ostrow, chief digital officer, TEGNA. "6AM City has cultivated a highly engaged audience in their local markets. Our local content perfectly complements the daily, must-read information and updates 6AM subscribers have come to rely on in their city."

"We are excited to partner with such a highly regarded local broadcast group whose values align so directly with ours," said 6AM City CEO Ryan Johnston. "This partnership with an established and trusted network of local news and sports content brands across the country will accelerate our reach and ability to innovate across platforms."

This partnership and funding will drive the continued growth of 6AM City's audience and facilitate additional expansion. This comes after 6AM City has successfully launched in 19 new cities since 2021, adding top-tier markets to the company's already extensive portfolio.

6AM City's core innovation is its business model that allows for sustainable expansion and continued investment in the communities it serves. As it gets harder to find local sources of news, the company has remained focused on providing a valuable resource to keep locals informed, which has driven audience engagement and consistent growth for the business.

6AM City continues to identify additional expansion markets for 2024 and has established partnerships with organizations looking to expedite growth and development in their communities, including economic development entities, professional sports teams, top local employers, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem. These relationships along with the company's 1.3 million subscribers and strong advertising partnerships are accelerating the company's expansion and are a driving force behind market selection. Through these partnerships, 6AM City is excited to announce the next expansion market to include Charlotte, North Carolina (CLTtoday) which will launch in March 2024.

Communities that are interested in having 6AM City expand into their market can connect via 6AM City's PickMyCity TM portal. This is where interest from local economic developers, investors, advertisers, editorial talent, and publishers with established audiences helps 6AM City identify the markets where it will launch in 2024.

6AM will be hiring full-time local editorial and sales staff that exude CurioCityTM - a 6AM City value that highlights the company's focus on maximizing the live, work, and play environment in which its team is immersed. The local editorial team will publish daily newsletters that highlight the best the city has to offer, avoiding politics and divisive news, focusing on driving economic impact by building trust and credibility with the community.

About 6AM City, Inc.: 6AM City is redefining the future of local media as the fastest growing newsletter-first local media company in the country, delivering the most relevant need-to-know news and events via a daily email at 6 a.m. The newsletters are a five-minute read, conversational in tone and avoid politics and divisive content. 6AM City seeks to be a distribution center for local content, specializing in packaging information in an accessible way that engages the audience, and drives performance and profitability. 6AM City has been named No. 6 on Fast Company's 10 most innovative media companies of 2022. For more information, visit their website at 6AMcity .

or follow their social media channels on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

6AM City Markets: Greenville, SC (GVLtoday); Columbia, SC (COLAtoday); Charleston, SC (CHStoday); Asheville, NC (AVLtoday); Raleigh, NC (RALtoday); Chattanooga,TN (NOOGAtoday); Nashville, TN (NASHtoday); Lakeland, FL (LALtoday); Louisville, KY (LOUtoday); Lexington, KY (LEXtoday); Kansas City, MO (KCtoday); Richmond, VA (RICtoday); Madison, WI (608today); Indianapolis, IN (INDYtoday); Portland, OR (PDXtoday); Seattle, WA (SEAtoday); Boston, MA (BOStoday); Fort Worth, TX (FTWtoday); San Antonio (SATXtoday); San Diego, CA (SDtoday); Sacramento, CA (SACtoday); Columbus, OH (CBUStoday); Austin, TX (ATXtoday); San Jose, CA (SJtoday); Tampa, FL (TBAYtoday); Winston-Salem, NC (WStoday), and Charlotte, NC (CLTtoday).

