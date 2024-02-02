Secretary General Of Inter-Parliamentary Union Visited Aghdam City

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin
Chungong, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the city of
Aghdam, Azernews reports, citing the Department of Press and Public
Relations of Milli Majlis.
Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union was
accompanied by MP, co-chairman of the European Union-Azerbaijan
Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Javanshir Feyziev, Permanent
Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Office in Geneva and other
international organizations Galib Israfilov and other
officials.
The Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, who
arrived in Aghdam, was informed about the atrocities committed by
the Armenian armed forces in Aghdam, the destruction of Azerbaijani
cultural, historical, and religious monuments, and construction
works carried out by the Azerbaijani state after the city was
liberated from occupation.
The guests saw the remains of the buildings of the city of
Aghdam destroyed by Armenians, including the Aghdam Drama Theater,
and witnessed Armenian barbarity in Martyrs Alley. It was reported
that Armenian vandals, who destroyed everything in Aghdam,
destroyed graves here as well.
Then Martin Chungong familiarized with the construction works
carried out within the framework of the general plan of Aghdam
city, including the tombs of Garabagh Khans, residential building -
"Imarat" complex, as well as the repair works carried out in the
Juma Mosque of Aghdam city.
The guest was informed that Aghdam, which was turned into
"Hiroshima of Caucasus" by the Armenian occupants, will be fully
restored in the coming years, will become one of the most beautiful
cities of the region, and the safe return of the people who were
separated from their homeland for 30 years will be ensured.
