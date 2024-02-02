Secretary General Of Inter-Parliamentary Union Visited Aghdam City

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the city of Aghdam, Azernews reports, citing the Department of Press and Public Relations of Milli Majlis.

Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union was accompanied by MP, co-chairman of the European Union-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Javanshir Feyziev, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations Galib Israfilov and other officials.

The Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, who arrived in Aghdam, was informed about the atrocities committed by the Armenian armed forces in Aghdam, the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural, historical, and religious monuments, and construction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state after the city was liberated from occupation.

The guests saw the remains of the buildings of the city of Aghdam destroyed by Armenians, including the Aghdam Drama Theater, and witnessed Armenian barbarity in Martyrs Alley. It was reported that Armenian vandals, who destroyed everything in Aghdam, destroyed graves here as well.

Then Martin Chungong familiarized with the construction works carried out within the framework of the general plan of Aghdam city, including the tombs of Garabagh Khans, residential building - "Imarat" complex, as well as the repair works carried out in the Juma Mosque of Aghdam city.

The guest was informed that Aghdam, which was turned into "Hiroshima of Caucasus" by the Armenian occupants, will be fully restored in the coming years, will become one of the most beautiful cities of the region, and the safe return of the people who were separated from their homeland for 30 years will be ensured.