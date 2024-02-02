Russians Attack Kherson From Air: Woman Is Wounded, Buildings In Center Are Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air, wounding an elderly woman and damaging buildings in the city center.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson RMA [Regional Military Administration], Ukrinform reports.
"Russian occupation forces attacked Kherson from the air. We know about one wounded person," Mrochko said.
According to him, a 73-year-old woman was in the yard during the shelling. She was hospitalized with a concussion and a shrapnel wound.
In addition, multi-storey and private buildings in the city center were damaged as a result of the air strike. The information is still being clarified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a building of a judicial institution was damaged as a result of Russian shelling of Kherso .
Photo: Kherson RMA
