Gas Blast In Nairobi Kills 3, Injures 300 - BBC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- A huge gas blast in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, has killed at least three people and injured nearly 300 others, according to BBC.

The mishap took place when a lorry carrying gas exploded in Embakasi district of the Kenyan capital early Friday, "igniting a huge ball of fire", BBC reported, quoting Embakasi police chief Wesley Kimeto.

A child was among those who died, Kimeto said, adding that the death toll could rise.

Nairobi's Mayor Sakaja Johnson said that some 271 people, including at least 25 children were taken to hospital, while others were treated on site for non-life-threatening injuries, BBC reported.

Housing, businesses and cars were also damaged in the huge gas explosion, with video showing a huge blaze raging close to blocks of flats.

The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is under way into the cause of the explosion. (end)

mt







MENAFN02022024000071011013ID1107802541