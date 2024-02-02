(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. is re-launching its grant program in 2024 as the Sun Life Health Access grant program, aligning with the company's commitment to broadening access to care for underserved communities. Initially launched in 2016 as Team Up Against Diabetes, Sun Life's grant program focuses on community organizations addressing diabetes health complications, management, and prevention, as well as nutrition and fitness. Under the Health Access grant program, Sun Life will expand funding consideration to include initiatives on oral health care and disease prevention, aligning with the philanthropic programming of DentaQuest, which is the largest Medicaid dental benefits provider by membership in the U.S. and which became a part of the Sun Life U.S. family in 2022.



Sun Life is committed to broadening access to healthcare and services through its products and via its community outreach and philanthropy. Many communities lack access to regular dental care and can experience poor oral health and other health complications as a result, including diabetes. Diabetes also disproportionately impacts underserved communities and can lead to more severe medical conditions, such as cardiovascular and kidney disease.

"We are pleased to rebrand our grant program around the concept of health access, because removing obstacles helps people get the care they need to experience better health outcomes for themselves and their families," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president, Sun Life U.S. "Adding oral health to the grant program recognizes its important role in overall health and our mission to bring oral health care to all as a leading dental benefits provider in the U.S. Diabetes, which continues to be a widespread issue in America, remains a key focus as well. We look forward to continuing to support community organizations around the country in their efforts to provide critical health services to those in need."

The Health Access grant program gives Sun Life the opportunity to engage directly with non-profit organizations that offer a variety of health services, from community farmers markets providing nutritious food, to clinics providing medical diabetes intervention or oral health services. Since launching its grant program in 2016, Sun Life has given more than $2 million to organizations around the country and has helped provide access to health programs for thousands of individuals and families.

Applications for the Sun Life Health Access grant program are now open through April 19. Click here to apply.

