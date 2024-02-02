Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 18.1% And To Generate $141,985.14 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Size ," by Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Service Type, Methodology, and Consumer Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032,”

The global enterprise agile transformation services market size was valued at $27,621.57 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $141,985.14 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Enterprise agile transformation services refer to a group of services that encompass consulting, coaching, and support provided to large organizations or enterprises seeking to adopt agile methodologies and principles at a wider scale. The goal of enterprise agile transformation is to bring about a fundamental shift in the organization's practices, culture, and processes, to become more agile, adaptive, and customer-centric. It typically involves a range of components, including assessment and strategy, leadership buy-in, training and education, agile coaching and mentoring, organizational alignment, tooling and infrastructure, change management, and metrics and reporting.

Upsurge in need for faster time-to-market in product development and the increase in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses are driving the growth of the enterprise agile transformation services industry . In addition, the rise in shift from traditional transformation toward agile transformation is expected to fuel the growth of enterprise agile transformation service market. However, frequent failure rates is projected to limit the enterprise agile transformation services market analysis. Conversely, the rise in adoption of agile approaches among major non-IT industries, such as manufacturing, retail, and healthcare, along with the robust growth of big data-based complex landscape are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the enterprise agile transformation services industry during the forecast period.

The competitive environment of Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Scrum Inc.

SCRUMstudy

Scrum Alliance

Scrum Org

Project Management Institute (PMI)

SAFe

IC Agile

Agile Business Consortium

Lean Agile Institute

Accenture Plc.

Capgemini SE

Isos Technology

Atlassian

Broadcom Inc.

Apptio and Many More

Region wise, the enterprise agile transformation services market was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of Industrial 4.0 revolution and rapid technological advancements, along with the favorable government support and initiatives in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing digital markets in Central and Southern Asia, along with the rise in IT and software development spending across the Asia-Pacific region.

The COVID pandemic had a positive impact on the enterprise agile transformation service market, due to the rise in awareness regarding digitalization among the end-user, along with the growing need to adopt agile transformation services to survive in the COVID-19 crisis. Further, traditional business and operating models were under severe pressure to survive in the market during the COVID-19 lockdown, owing to demand and supply gaps.

In response to this, companies have leveraged remote working solution, and reimagined the way they serve customers, which created new business models, enhanced technology capabilities, and assembled multi-disciplinary teams. This factor creates the demand for enterprise agile transformation services, thus accelerating the market growth.

