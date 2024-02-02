ZE Powergroup Presents The 4Th Annual Virtual Global Tech Summit: Strategic Foresight For Energy And Commodities Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michelle Mollineaux, Director, Marketing and Channel PartnershipsRICHMOND, BC, CANADA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZE Power Group is proud to host the 4th Annual Virtual Global Tech Summit , a premier event bringing together industry leaders, experts, and professionals worldwide. This year's theme, "Outlook 2024 - Strategic Insights for Energy and Commodities Markets," marks a continuation of ZE Power Group's commitment to delivering innovative solutions in the dynamic landscape of energy and commodities. It promises an unparalleled exploration of the transformative trends shaping the future of the industry.The "Outlook 2024: Strategic Foresight for Energy and Commodities Markets" free webinar provides a valuable opportunity to gain insights into upcoming market trends, technology innovations, and ideas in the energy and commodities sector.ZE PowerGroup, a global leader, specializes in delivering comprehensive data analytics solutions, making this event an unmatched source of strategic insights from industry experts:-Istvan Czilik, Chief Executive Officer, Revenue-Ricardo Afonso, Vice President, Commodity Trading, Revenue-Louise Burke, VP Business Development, Argus Media-Jaqueline Reigle, Biofuels and Feedstocks Market Specialist, Argus Media-Jessica Dell, Editorial Manager, Argus Media-Dana Agrotti, Low Carbon Markets Lead Analyst, S&P Global Commodity Insights-Roman Kramarchuk, Head Future Energy Analytics, S&P Global Commodity Insights-Alice Casagni, Head of European Gas, ICIS-James Seeley, Global Accounts, Fenics Market Data-Ben Preston, Global Head of Energy and Commodities Product Strategy, Fenics Market Data-Mo Saffaf, Head of Data Success, Agflow-Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroupThis summit is of great significance for traders, marketers, risk managers, brokers, and IT, who aim to comprehend the impact of these changes on their industries and organizations.Designed for professionals in energy, commodities, agriculture, shipping, and mining, this half-day event promises an in-depth exploration of the sector's dynamics. Esteemed industry experts will unveil insights, provide expert analyses, and share strategic foresight, creating an essential experience for those looking to gain a competitive edge in their respective fields.The Summit Agenda features seven concise webinar sessions, each dedicated to dissecting crucial facets of industry markets. Audiences can expect in-depth perspectives on the energy transition, prominent regional market trends, technological progress like AI, and invaluable strategic insights.To cap off this enriching experience, the event will be wrapped up with an event summary by Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup. As a thought leader and visionary in the industry, El-Ramly will share his perspective on the summit's impact."Our collective exploration of tomorrow's markets has illuminated pathways for growth, sustainability, and resilience. Each session, discussion, and insight will contribute to the tapestry of knowledge that empowers us to navigate the evolving landscape of energy and commodities industry sectors.” Said Michelle Mollineaux, Director, of Marketing and Channel Partnerships.“We, at ZE PowerGroup, are committed to driving progress and shaping the future and would like to thank our partners for being part of this transformative experience, and may their insights here propel us toward a future of unprecedented success."The event details are as follows:Date: February 13, 2024Time: 7:00 am – 12:30 pm (PST) (10:00am EDT, 2:30pm BST)To register for the event, please visit the Registration Page. Once registered, you will have access to the on-demand Virtual Tech Summit after the event.About ZE PowerGroup (ZE)ZE Power Group Inc. stands as a global frontrunner in the realm of business intelligence, information automation, and data analytics services. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, ZE Power Group delivers cutting-edge solutions to enterprises worldwide.In 2023, ZE PowerGroup achieved numerous accolades, solidifying its position as an industry leader. The company secured the #1 spot for Data Management Firms in the Energy Risk Software Ranking, showcasing the excellence of its flagship software, ZEMATM. Additionally, ZE PowerGroup attained the 10th position in the ChartisEnergy50 rankings, emphasizing its pioneering technology in the energy and fintech sectors. These accolades underscore ZE PowerGroup's commitment to providing cost-effective solutions to address intricate business challenges.

