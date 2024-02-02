               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Year-End Report January 1 – December 31, 2023


2/2/2024 9:48:34 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
  • Net asset value on December 31, 2023, was SEK 150.3 billion, or SEK 348 per share. During the year, net asset value increased by 19%, corresponding to SEK 55 per share. On February 1, 2024, net asset value was SEK 341 per share.
  • The total return for 2023 was 33% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 19% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the year, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.9 billion, of which SEK 1.1 billion in Sandvik, SEK 0.9 billion in Volvo, SEK 0.6 billion in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.2 billion in SCA.
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 7.75 per share (7.25).


2023 2022
Dec 31 Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK M 150,252 126,477
Net asset value per share, SEK 348 293
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 328.30 253.00
Debt-equities ratio 5% 5%
2023 2022
SEK M Jan – Dec Jan – Dec
Earnings per share, SEK 62.15 -32.34
Dividend income 6,418 5,479
Dividend paid 3,131 2,915
Equities portfolio:
Purchases 2,854 3,184
Sales


This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ...) at 3:40 p.m. CET on February 2, 2024.

Attachment

  • Delårsrapport_12M 2023_eng

MENAFN02022024004107003653ID1107802504

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search