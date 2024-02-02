NFL Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson Makes The Move To Florida's Space Coast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Interior rendering.

Interior rendering of bedroom.

Exterior rendering of pool.

SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trey Hendrickson, the consecutive three-time Pro Bowl standout defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals, has found his home in Satellite Beach. Attracted by the Space Coast's beautiful beaches and convenient travel access, Hendrickson's decision aligns with real estate trends for the Florida coastal region. An upsurge of interest has been tied to the growing business climate in the global space sector, creating a robust economy for this Florida east coast region. The area, which is the closest beach community to Orlando, has seen limited development over the past decade, creating pent-up demand for new construction.Recognizing the opportunity, Strata Capital Companies and DFI were the first to offer a new luxury condo on the Space Coast and Hendrickson took note. The sports professional recently purchased three residences at Lumena, Strata's and DFI's 44-residence luxury condo on Satellite Beach. The first of three buildings will offer two, three, and four-bedroom floorplans, along with penthouses encompassing four or five bedrooms. Each residence features direct ocean views, a private terrace, and modern interior finishes.“We're excited to welcome Trey to the Lumena Satellite Beach family,” said Peter Delfino, President at Strata Capital Companies.“Trey and his family are indicative of many other families we see choosing the Space Coast. Orlando International is really the gateway to the world, and this will be the closest luxury oceanfront address with some of Florida's best beaches. It's really been a well-kept secret.”Lumena will also provide its residents with a range of wellness amenities, including a rooftop pool deck, a fitness center, and a sauna. The third level of the building will be home to a resident clubhouse, billiards room, and kids' playroom. Additionally, a proposed pedestrian walkway above A1A Beach Boulevard will connect residents to the southern tip of Hightower Beach Park, facilitating convenient beach access. Additionally, a designated dog walk and pickleball court will be available to Lumena residents.Satellite Beach is a beneficiary of the space industry, with a strong economy and numerous job opportunities, fostering continuous growth. Residents enjoy convenient access to travel hubs like Melbourne Orlando International Airport, Orlando International Airport, and Port Canaveral. Moreover, Satellite Beach's proximity to Orlando ensures a wealth of entertainment, shopping, and dining options within an hour's drive via I-95 and the Brightline high-speed train.“Lumena presents a unique opportunity for oceanfront homebuyers to take advantage of today's innovative construction standards, at an unprecedented value you won't find anywhere else in Florida,” said Joey Lopez, VP of sales for AdaMark Development Sales & Marketing.“It's clear that the Space Coast is attracting very talented and successful individuals, and Lumena will provide an opportunity for them to enjoy all the benefits of living directly on the ocean. There's no better place to watch the rocket launches either.”The Lumena condominiums start at just over $1 million. To learn more, visit LumenaFL .About Strata Capital CompaniesStrata Capital Companies stands as a prominent real estate investment firm boasting a rich legacy across the United States. The team brings a wealth of combined real estate and entrepreneurial expertise, spanning more than three decades, and showcases a robust skill set in sourcing, acquiring, financing, managing, and selling commercial real estate in diverse market conditions. With assets worth over $100 million under management, Strata has meticulously curated an impressive portfolio of luxury properties across coveted locations in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and Connecticut.About DFIHeadquartered in Palm Bay, Florida, DFI has been a leader in delivering quality communities throughout the nation since 1987. With over 2,000 completed projects across 36 states, DFI brings a wealth of experience to every endeavor. Notable Florida projects include numerous projects for Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, Quail Valley Golf Club, Palm Beach Condominiums, and many fine hospitality projects.About AdaMark Sales & MarketingAdaMark Sales & Marketing are the exclusive sales representatives for Lumena. Led by Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman, the team boasts over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing for preconstruction luxury condominiums, branded condo-hotel properties, and mixed-use and resort projects. Their portfolio includes dozens of exclusive properties including Canyon Ranch Miami Beach, multiple Turnberry properties, Bal Harbor Miami, and The Ritz Carlton Singer Island in Palm Beach.

