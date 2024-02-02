The Cunneen Group Announces Vice President Of Philanthropy And Advancement Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Catherine Phelan Cunning has been named Vice President, Philanthropy and Advancement Strategy, of The Cunneen Group.

- John Cunneen, Managing Partner HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cunneen Group is thrilled to welcome Catherine Phelan Cunning as our Vice President, Philanthropy and Advancement Strategy.Catherine brings decades of diverse experience working in the Catholic fundraising space. She began her professional fundraising career serving under the Rector of Immaculate Conception Seminary as the Director of Development, where she successfully managed their first major capital campaign, raising more than $10 million for seminarian education. Catherine was the youngest Director and the second woman to hold this position in the Seminary's history.Catherine joined the Cunneen Company in 2012, managing capital campaigns for Catholic parishes on the East Coast. Catherine is experienced in annual funds, direct mail, major gifts and capital campaigns. She then served as Major Gifts officer for the National MS Society and Director of Development for Catholic Extension.“We are thrilled to again have Catherine on our team,” Managing Partner John Cunneen said.“She has a proven track record of success as a front-line consultant, helping parishes, dioceses and Catholic organizations define, articulate, and then exceed their goals. As a former speaker at both the International Catholic Stewardship Conference and the former National Catholic Development Conference, she brings a record of thought leadership that will serve our clients well.”“I am grateful and honored to lead Philanthropy and Advancement Strategy for the Cunneen Group under the visionary leadership of John Cunneen and Michael Desroches,” Cunning said.“I am excited to respond to the fundraising needs of our Church, religious organizations, and non-profits with innovative solutions that are inclusive and forward-thinking.”Catherine holds a Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations and Strategic Communication from Seton Hall University. She serves as a mentor for undergraduate students seeking a nonprofit career path. Catherine, her husband Ed, and their three children live in Middletown, New Jersey. Catherine serves on the Board of her children's school, St. Mary Elementary School and the fundraising committee of Christian Brothers Academy, Lincroft, New Jersey.About The Cunneen Group: The Cunneen Group is your dedicated Catholic fundraising and development consulting partner. From effective annual giving programs to reliable feasibility studies and compelling capital campaigns, your mission will flourish, embodying the spirit of faith and generosity. Reach them at 800.656.9010.

