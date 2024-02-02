Prague Summer Schools 2024: A Global Gathering Of Young Minds In The Heart Of Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join our four seven-day programs on important social issues

- Student of PSS2018PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prague Summer Schools 2024: A Global Gathering of Young Minds in the Heart of EuropePrague, Czech Republic - From June 29th to July 6th, 2024, the vibrant city of Prague host to the annual Prague Summer Schools, organized by NGO Schola Empirica. Last year's event saw over 50 students from more than 40 countries, including the UK, Canada, China, France, and Australia, come together to participate in a week-long program of academic lectures, social events, and cultural activities.The Prague Summer Schools is a unique opportunity for international students to immerse themselves in the rich history and culture of the Czech Republic while expanding their knowledge in the field of social sciences. With four study programs to choose from, including Development and Sustainability, Law and Psychology, Education and Behavioural Psychology, the event provides a diverse and stimulating learning experience for all participants.The week kicks off with a warm welcome from the organizers, followed by a series of thought-provoking lectures delivered by renowned academics and experts in their respective fields. The students are also given the chance to engage in lively debates and discussions, exchanging ideas and perspectives with their peers from different backgrounds.But it isn't all just about academics. The Prague Summer Schools also offer a range of social events, including a guided tour of the city, a day trip, and a pub night or a boat trip. These activities provide the perfect opportunity for students to network, make new friends, and create lasting memories.The success of the Prague Summer Schools is a testament to the growing interest in international education and the importance of cross-cultural exchange. The event not only provided a platform for academic growth but also fostered a sense of global community and understanding. As the week came to a close, the students left with new knowledge, friendships, and a deeper appreciation for the beautiful city of Prague.Do not let this opportunity go by! Visit:

Egle Havrdová

SCHOLA EMPIRICA z.s.

email us here

+420 739 569 045

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Prague Summer Schools 2024