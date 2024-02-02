Aluminum Cap & Closure Market Spur A CAGR Of 4.6% By Forecast Period 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Demand for Lightweight, Recyclable Packaging Options Drives Aluminum Cap & Closure Market Growth. The market for aluminum caps & closures is being driven by rising demand for convenience foods, worries about product security and safety, product distinctiveness and branding, and shrinking pack sizes. The packaging industry is expanding and growing, especially in developing nations like India and China, and there is a growing demand for creative packaging solutions made using cutting-edge manufacturing techniques.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aluminum cap & closure market is expected to be valued at US$ 7.5 billion in 2024. The market's progress is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to have hit US$ 11.8 billion .



Aluminum caps and closures are used in various industries, including beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food. The primary driver behind the growth of this market is the increasing demand for convenience and portability in packaging.

Aluminum is a strong and durable material that can withstand high temperatures and pressures, making it ideal for use in the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, aluminum caps and closures can be easily recycled, making them an eco-friendly option that is gaining popularity among environmentally conscious consumers.

Automated packaging systems require caps and closures that can be easily manipulated by machines, and aluminum caps are an ideal solution due to their uniformity and consistency. Thus, the increasing use of automation in the packaging industry is driving the market forward.

The cosmetic industry is also driving demand for aluminum caps and closures, as they offer a sleek and modern appearance that is highly sought-after by consumers. Additionally, aluminum caps and closures can be customized with various finishes and coatings, allowing brands to differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

“The increasing focus on convenience, portability, and sustainability in the packaging industry is driving growth in the aluminum cap and closure market. With the rise of automation and the growing popularity of eco-friendly products, this trend is likely continue during the forecast period,” says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Aluminum Cap & Closure Market Report



The global aluminum cap & closure market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 11.8 billion by 2034.

The roll-on-pilfer-proof segment is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 4.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The beverage segment is expected to drive the global market at a 4.4% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The aluminum cap & closure industry is extremely competitive, with numerous companies providing a diverse variety of products and services. Companies dominate the market due to their distribution networks, innovative product offers, and high brand recognition.

However, smaller businesses are gaining popularity due to their ability to provide specialist products and services that cater to specific customer categories. Overall, the market is likely to expand in the next ten years as the demand for high-quality, sustainable packaging solutions increases.

Key Market Players



Crown Holdings, Inc.

Cap & Seal Pvt Ltd

Federfin Tech S.R.L

Silgan Holdings

Amcor

Guala Closure

Herti JSC

Alcopack Torrent Closures



Key Market Segments

By Product Type:



Roll-On-Pilfer-Proof

Easy open ends

Non-refillable closures Others

By End-Use Sector:



Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Food

Home & personal care Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania MEA



