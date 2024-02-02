Alchemco Celebrates Sean Linden's Highly Anticipated Promotion, Recognizing Exceptional Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sean Linden promoted to Senior Technical Manager at Alchemco, showcasing exceptional leadership and commitment.

- Mario Baggio, Alchemco CEOHENRICO, VIRGINIA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alchemco , the global leader in subsurface waterproofing membranes, proudly announces the promotion of Sean Linden to the esteemed position of Senior Technical Manager. This promotion reflects Mr. Linden's outstanding leadership abilities, integrity, and unwavering grit, solidifying his pivotal role within Alchemco and the Concrete Industry.Since joining Alchemco, Sean Linden has consistently demonstrated exemplary dedication and reliability, proving to be an invaluable asset to the technical team. His ability to build strong rapport within the industry has not only enhanced team dynamics but has also contributed significantly to the success of Alchemco's cutting-edge projects.As the global leader in subsurface waterproofing membranes, Alchemco continues to prioritize excellence in its leadership team. Sean Linden's promotion is a testament to his exceptional performance and commitment to the company's mission. Alchemco congratulates Sean on this well-deserved achievement and expresses sincere gratitude for his dedication."We are thrilled to see Sean Linden take on the role of Senior Technical Manager," said Mario Baggio, CEO at Alchemco. "His proven leadership abilities and sustained dedication make him an ideal fit for this position. We look forward to witnessing the continued success and contributions Sean will bring to Alchemco in this elevated role."Alchemco remains committed to innovation and excellence in subsurface waterproofing solutions, and with leaders like Sean Linden at the helm, the company is poised for continued growth and success.About Alchemco: A global manufacturer of waterproofing systems based in Richmond, VA - Alchemco is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the construction and concrete industry. Building on a half-century of commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, Alchemco consistently delivers products that set new industry standards for performance, efficiency, and sustainability. As a result, Alchemco is already a multiple time winner of the highly-regarded 'Innovative Product Award' that's held each year at the 'World of Concrete' - with three of its revolutionary products having been crowned winners since 2020.

