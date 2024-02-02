Statesville Event Venue - Statesville Woman's Club Unveils Enhanced Booking Experience For Historic Property

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Statesville Woman's Club

Statesville Woman's Club - Event Venue (Exterior)

Statesville Event Venue - Statesville Woman's Club (Interior)

Discover the charm of Statesville Woman's Club's historic venue, now with an enhanced online booking feature for effortless event planning.

- Dana WhiteSTATESVILLE, NC, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Statesville Woman's Club , renowned for its community service and historic clubhouse, is proud to announce the launch of its updated event venue page at venues/ . This significant enhancement is designed to streamline the rental process, making it easier than ever for individuals and organizations to host memorable events at one of North Carolina's top-rated venues.Nestled in the heart of Statesville and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Statesville Woman's Clubhouse stands as a unique and charming location suitable for a wide array of events. From intimate weddings and corporate gatherings to family reunions and social celebrations, the venue's versatility and historic charm set the perfect stage for unforgettable moments.The revamped webpage offers prospective renters a user-friendly interface, providing detailed information about the venue's amenities, capacity, and the types of events it can host. Highlights include:- A spacious main floor with seated capacity for 75 guests and standing capacity for 150- A full kitchen with serving island and two refrigerators, perfect for catering needs- High-speed internet access, ensuring that business meetings and training seminars run smoothly- An elegant reception area featuring a baby grand piano and dual fireplaces- On-site parking, adding convenience for all attendeesThis update is more than just a digital renovation; it's part of the Statesville Woman's Club's ongoing commitment to facilitating community connections and ensuring that every event held at their venue is a resounding success."As part of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, we've always been dedicated to enhancing our community through service and empowerment," said Dana White, President of the Statesville Woman's Club. "This new online booking feature not only upholds our tradition of community service but also opens our doors wider to individuals and organizations looking for a distinguished venue in North Carolina."Prospective event planners are invited to visit the updated webpage at venues/ to explore the possibilities and start planning their next event at the Statesville Woman's Clubhouse. With its combination of historic elegance and modern amenities, the clubhouse is poised to remain a favorite destination for events of distinction in Statesville and beyond.About the Statesville Woman's Club:The Statesville Woman's Club is a vibrant part of the General Federation of Women's Clubs of North Carolina. Committed to community improvement and social change, the club unites women of diverse backgrounds in the spirit of service and fellowship, with a focus on arts and culture, environment, education, civic outreach, and health and wellness.For further information or to schedule an event, please contact the Statesville Woman's Club at (704) 761-8208.

Other