(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Three-row EV SUV praised for its roominess, abundance of technology, and competitive price point Category win makes EV9 a contender for Women's Worldwide Car of the Year's Top Award

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Kia EV9 has been named a winner in the 2024 Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards, taking the win in the SUV category. The EV9's category win has earned it a place as a contender in the final round of judging for the WWCOTY's Top Award, which will be announced on International Women's Day on March 8, 2024.

2024 Kia EV9 Wins 2024 Women's Worldwide Car of the Year Award for SUVs

Continue Reading

"We are immensely proud of the EV9's triumph in the Women's Worldwide Car of the Year awards," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "This achievement is particularly significant, given that the all-electric EV9 emerged victorious in the fiercely contested SUV category, in which it faced a diverse field of global contenders. This award is a motivating force for Kia to continue pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations."

The Kia EV9 impressed the jurors on several levels, including its spacious interior for up to seven passengers. The WWCOTY jury panel also noted the EV9 outshined the competition with its innovative design, high-tech interior, bidirectional charging, and "ultra-fast 800-volt charging." In summarizing the reasons why the EV9 was a standout success, Marta García, Executive President of Women's Worldwide Car of the Year said "...its price is very competitive compared to other models in its segment."

Created in 2009, the Women's Worldwide Car of the Year is comprised exclusively of women, with 75 journalists spanning 52 countries. To determine the winners, a total of 62 vehicles were tested and evaluated on safety, quality, value, design, performance, and environmental impact, among other important factors based on the same principles that drivers consider when making a vehicle purchase.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit

. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at

/us/en/newsalert .



* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America