TAMMAC EXPANDS WITH NEW MANUFACTURED HOME LOAN LICENSING IN MICHIGAN And ALABAMA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tammac Holdings Corporation ("Tammac"), a leading provider of financial solutions in the manufactured housing industry for almost 50 years, proudly announces its recent license approval to offer manufactured and mobile home loans in the states of Michigan and Alabama. This strategic expansion represents Tammac's commitment to serving the housing finance needs to home buyers in Michigan and Alabama.

With this newly acquired licenses, Tammac is poised to bring its expertise and innovative financing solutions to the manufactured housing market in these states. The company has a proven track record of delivering flexible and tailored loan products to meet the unique needs of manufactured home buyers, contributing to the growth of high quality, high value affordable housing options across the nation.

"Tammac is excited to extend our footprint into Michigan and Alabama, states with vibrant and diverse housing markets. We are dedicated to providing accessible and affordable financing solutions for individuals and families seeking to achieve homeownership with manufactured housing. Tammac will continue to expand nationwide as we significantly scale" said Troy Cavallaro, CEO at Tammac.

As a company committed to responsible lending practices, Tammac places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and financial education. Through their website ( ), prospective homebuyers can access valuable information to make informed decisions about their home financing needs.

Key Features of Tammac's Manufactured Home Loans include:



Competitive interest rates

Flexible loan terms

Dedicated customer support Online resources

Tammac's expansion aligns with its mission to empower individuals to achieve the dream of homeownership. The company looks forward to collaborating with local communities, industry partners, and stakeholders to foster a positive impact on the housing landscape in the state.

About Tammac Holdings Corporation:

Tammac Holdings Corporation is a leading financial services provider specializing in manufactured home loans for almost 50 years. With a commitment to responsible lending and customer satisfaction, Tammac aims to make homeownership accessible and affordable for individuals across the nation. Learn more at .

Contact: Eric Przelski, SVP

tel: 484.705.0978

[email protected]





SOURCE Tammac